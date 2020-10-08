A little over a year ago we flew from Australia to Queenstown, New Zealand. As we flew in over the snow-capped Southern Alps, I distinctly remember thinking that this was some of the most spectacularly rugged and pristine landscape I had ever seen.
Queenstown is known as the “Adventure Capital of the World” located on the southern island of New Zealand. With an urban population of 15,450, Queenstown is located on picturesque Lake Wakatipu and is highlighted by the Remarkables Mountain Range.
A glacial lake, Lake Wakatipu is 50 miles long making it New Zealand’s longest lake with a maximum depth of 1,250 feet.
In Queenstown, we rode the Skyline Gondola up the steepest cable car ride in the Southern Hemisphere to the top of Bob’s Peak located 1,476 feet above the town. Once on top we were treated to spectacular views of Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu, Coronet Peak Ski Area and the stunning Remarkables Mountain Range.
If you are looking for adventure, Queenstown is definitely the place to find it in this mecca for sports enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies.
Activities include white water rafting, jet boating, bungee jumping, snow and water skiing, hiking, mountain biking, ice skating, indoor skydiving, golf, scenic helicopter and fixed-wing sightseeing as well as hot air-ballooning.
Queenstown was our base for other adventures on the southern island that included a tour of the “Aspen” of New Zealand and some of the surrounding area.
We toured Arrowtown, a historic gold mining town, visited the world’s first and most famous Kawarau Bungee Jumping Center, enjoyed wine tasting at Gibbston Valley Winery and took a day trip to Milford Sound, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Before departing Queenstown, I had one more activity to check off my bucket list – a jet boat ride on the Shotover River and I wasn’t going to miss my opportunity.
I dressed warmly and upon arrival at the jet boat launch facility I was given a splash coat and a life jacket before boarding the boat.
After some safety instructions we were off for a fast and exhilarating ride through the narrow canyons, zipping just inches away from the canyon walls that included 360 degree spins.
I loved every minute of this fun and exciting experience which was the perfect ending to our stay in Queenstown, one of the most spectacular places on earth.
