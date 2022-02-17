Queen Nation Rocks Sun Lakes

The ballroom was rocking and rolling on Friday, February 4 as the sounds of “Queen Nation” filled the air. They are the West Coast’s leading Queen tribute band, selling out over 100 concerts each year and the Sun Lakes event was no exception.

Queen Nation, was formed in 2004 by the Los Angeles music agency DMHE . The band is fronted by Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury. Finsley is a concert trained pianist and mimicked what Mercury did on stage very well. Mike McManus was on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. The guys were all excellent musicians and recreated the characters of Queen with precision.

Their 90 minute program took the audience back in time on a journey through such Queen hits as “We Will Rock You”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Are The Champions”, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites The Dust” to name just a few.

The band was a hit with the crowd and the guys did not disappoint. “It’s the best $50 I’ve spent in a long time”, said Sherri Little who attended with her husband, Gary.

Diane Walters brought four outside guests, ranging in age from 19 to 57 years old. “They all had a blast”, she said. “The guys were amazing, everyone had a fantastic time. If you closed your eyes, it was hard to distinguish if they were the real thing.”

Many in the audience were on their feet for most of the night, dancing to all of their old favorites. “It was like we could all be young again, and to forget about life for awhile”, said concert-goer Janie Hahn. “The dancing and singing of the audience were the highlights for me.”

Resident Eileen Swope probably had the most memorable moment of the night when “Freddie Mercury” (aka Gregory Finsley) picked her out of the audience and sang to her. “I didn’t know quite what to do”, she laughed. “But it was fun. I wasn’t a Queen fan back in the day, but I enjoyed the concert.”

A few attendees left early, stating that the volume was too much for them, but overall the majority agreed with Robin Nemire who said, “Freddie Mercury really looked the part and was fabulous! They all sounded and performed just like Queen. Good times!”

Another great job by the Sun Lakes Recreation Department in helping us all get back to a little bit of normal.

