Pyramids Near Guadalajara

As part of the Spanish class in Sun Lakes, my wife and I make visits each year to Mexico and Central American countries.
We study the cultural aspects of the society and archeology of pre-hispanic ruins such as pyramids.
We share the experience with the class including the results of our study.
On Aug. 17 we travelled to Guadalajara, where we visited the ruins of Ixtépete engaging in urban archeology (study of ruins in an urban setting).
The ruins of Ixtepete are within the municipality of Zapopan about four miles from the capital of Guadalajara.
The urban-archeological site is one of the only remaining pre-hispanic ruins within the Guadalajara metropolitan area.
The urban archeological site is 13 hectares (about 32 acres) with ruins such as 3 main structures and several mounds.
At its peak (around 800 A.D.) the settlement area was comparable to the size of both Bannning and Beaumont municipalities.
About five miles to the west is the forest of La Primavera that sourced obsidian used for making spear heads, sculpture and jewelry.
It is believed that the Ixtépete site was inhabitated between 400 A.D. to 900 A.D. from migrations due to the collapse of other societies such a Teotihucán and the northern regions.
Shortly after 500 A.D. Ixtépete was transformed from a rural type setting of hamlets to a large self-sustaining town with a large population base of possibly 30,000.
It was able to develop a ceremonial center and economic exchanges with other regions.
Archaeologist tell us around this time, this civilization Teuchitlán changed and started building rectangular not circular pyramids like their ancestors.
The culture was influenced by the architecture of central Mexico such as the Toltecs and Teotihucán.
According to one of the experts, it was not a ruler state like the Mayas or Aztecs but one based on a confederation of a small number of elites that did not engage in sacrifice.
Ixtepete remained mainly a ceremonial center with a commercial exchange of prestige items such as ceramics, obsidian items and jewelry.
The primary structure is a rectangular type pyramid suggested to be the monument of the Sun.
Using a compass we measured the direction of the platform to be 90 degrees east. Specifically, the structure is over 20 feet in height with a width of 118 feet and 144 feet in length.
It has four stairways with the main stairway facing east. We were able to climb to the top of the platform and study the area.
We believe the architectural alignment was used to monitor the sun's movement in order to develop a calender facilitating the agriculture cycle and ceremonial rituals.
Elite elders with knowledge and wisdom of farming lore and religion probably organized the events.
Finally, today the Ixtépete site is used as a celebration of spring starting in early March.
Among the activities of the spring equinox are indigenous dances, music, and spiritualists practicing cure rituals.
Our next article will be on the sacred altar of Ixtépete.
