Putting for dough at the Hang Ten

Early morning June gloom could not deter the 82 participants who tested their skills with the flat stick at the Charity Week Hang Ten putting tournament June 8.
Maybe it was the excitement of being able to see so many friends again, or perhaps it was the Bloody Mary’s served from the Charity bar, but the crowd was upbeat and highly energetic.
Island music wafted over three putting areas outside the main Pro Shop, where staff and several of the contestants got into the spirit with tropical attire.
The course was carefully laid out; the object being to be the team with the lowest score after passing through 18 holes of obstacles.
After lunch in the ballroom 10 raffle prizes were drawn. Donated baskets included games, crafts, jewelry, spa items, gift certificates and more. Finally the winners were announced. There were six places paid out in total, but the top winners were:
First Place Mixed Division: Howard Laurin, Bob Walter, Mike Kort and Hank Zulkowski
First Place Ladies Division: Kay Rawle, Mary Backer, Karen Daniels, Dokcha Hong
Marilyn Knowles spearheaded the event with her great committee: Janie Haughn, Jean Bowman, Gail Miller, JoAnne Nevins, Marcy Tierney, and Jean Robison.
Thank you to Valerie Menefee - State Farm Insurance for sponsoring this fun and popular event. And of course to the Sun Lakes Pro Staff, it couldn’t be done without you!
