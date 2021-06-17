Early morning June gloom could not deter the 82 participants who tested their skills with the flat stick at the Charity Week Hang Ten putting tournament June 8.

Maybe it was the excitement of being able to see so many friends again, or perhaps it was the Bloody Mary’s served from the Charity bar, but the crowd was upbeat and highly energetic.

Island music wafted over three putting areas outside the main Pro Shop, where staff and several of the contestants got into the spirit with tropical attire.

The course was carefully laid out; the object being to be the team with the lowest score after passing through 18 holes of obstacles.

After lunch in the ballroom 10 raffle prizes were drawn. Donated baskets included games, crafts, jewelry, spa items, gift certificates and more. Finally the winners were announced. There were six places paid out in total, but the top winners were:

First Place Mixed Division: Howard Laurin, Bob Walter, Mike Kort and Hank Zulkowski

First Place Ladies Division: Kay Rawle, Mary Backer, Karen Daniels, Dokcha Hong

Marilyn Knowles spearheaded the event with her great committee: Janie Haughn, Jean Bowman, Gail Miller, JoAnne Nevins, Marcy Tierney, and Jean Robison.

Thank you to Valerie Menefee - State Farm Insurance for sponsoring this fun and popular event. And of course to the Sun Lakes Pro Staff, it couldn’t be done without you!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+3
Helicopter Ball Drop right on target

Helicopter Ball Drop right on target

The “Land Ho” helicopter ball drop took place June 9 and spectators circled their golf carts around the driving range in anticipation of the arrival of the chopper from “Fair Lifts” out of Ontario.

+2
Putting for dough at the Hang Ten

Putting for dough at the Hang Ten

Early morning June gloom could not deter the 82 participants who tested their skills with the flat stick at the Charity Week Hang Ten putting tournament June 8.

Charity Week Winners

Charity Week Winners

The winners of $200 each from the Helicopter Ball Drop are: Gary Jackson, Betty Jo Page, Terry Foster, Carl Braatz, Theresa Gae Rutz, Jay Clifton, Margaret Schott, and Gail Miller.The winners of $300 each in the general Raffle are: Wendy Seirup, Cindy Medley and Gloria Jensen. The winner of …

+6
Blue Lagoon Gala hits all the right notes

Blue Lagoon Gala hits all the right notes

The Blue Lagoon Gala on Friday evening was a superlative reminder of what Sun Lakes is; a community that enjoys spending time with their friends and neighbors and loves to have a good time while raising money for non-profit organizations in the Pass area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.