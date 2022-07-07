Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

The annual Sun Lakes Independence Day parade and festivities usually generate a large turnout and this year was no exception. The theme of the 2022 parade was “America – Red, White and Blue” and the entrants decked their carts out in record splendor.
There were prizes for both the best decorated cart and the best float. A special award for most creative is named after Sun Lakes resident Bill Mock, who was renowned for his elaborate float entries for many years. Mock passed away a few years ago at the age of 99 and the award was created in his honor.
The celebration kicked off at 9 a.m. with a classic car show, followed by a beautiful rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” sung by Sheila James.
By 10 a.m. the judges had made their final picks, the winners were announced and it was time for the parade. It was fun to see all of the Sun Lakers who decorated their carts, bicycles, grandkids, pets and even themselves in the celebration of our nation’s birthday. Those who lined the streets to watch had as much fun as the participants.
Thank you to Kara Lukasik and the Recreation Department staff for all of their hard work in putting together a fun-filled fourth.
