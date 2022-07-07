The annual Sun Lakes Independence Day parade and festivities usually generate a large turnout and this year was no exception. The theme of the 2022 parade was “America – Red, White and Blue” and the entrants decked their carts out in record splendor.

Golf cart parade

Brad Hinckley plays Uncle Sam at the Sun Lakes July Golf Cart Parade.

There were prizes for both the best decorated cart and the best float. A special award for most creative is named after Sun Lakes resident Bill Mock, who was renowned for his elaborate float entries for many years. Mock passed away a few years ago at the age of 99 and the award was created in his honor.

The celebration kicked off at 9 a.m. with a classic car show, followed by a beautiful rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” sung by Sheila James.

By 10 a.m. the judges had made their final picks, the winners were announced and it was time for the parade. It was fun to see all of the Sun Lakers who decorated their carts, bicycles, grandkids, pets and even themselves in the celebration of our nation’s birthday. Those who lined the streets to watch had as much fun as the participants.

Thank you to Kara Lukasik and the Recreation Department staff for all of their hard work in putting together a fun-filled fourth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

The time has come for the Pacific States of America

The time has come for the Pacific States of America

At least two decades in the past, a group of political scientists described the seven nations that make up the fifty states of the United States. Even then, they projected the eventual dissolution of the current union. The situation has changed for the worst since then with almost complete f…

Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

The annual Sun Lakes Independence Day parade and festivities usually generate a large turnout and this year was no exception. The theme of the 2022 parade was “America – Red, White and Blue” and the entrants decked their carts out in record splendor.

Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers welcomed Nicole Gallaher, operations manager of Temecula’s Masia Winery, to the club’s June meeting. Gallaher, along with Ben Guerrero, the winery’s lead sales associate and tour guide, described the history of the Spanish-style boutique winery and offered membership in its wine club.

International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes will present the 2022 production titled “Dance – The Language of Love” and International Costume Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. The performance on Aug. 6 is at 6 p.m. and the matinee on Aug. 7 is at 3 p.m…

First aid training for Sun Lakes

First aid training for Sun Lakes

In an emergency situation, would you want to know how to help someone who is injured, bleeding, in shock, choking or has a broken bone? We never know when we will be faced with an emergency: You may need to help a member of your family, a neighbor or friend. To do this, you need to be prepar…

A lonely road

A lonely road

The road is lonely one, a relic from pre-interstate days. It leads almost straight north from San Antonio through the heart of the Texas hill country. It passes through a few small towns and one larger one, Wichita Falls. And then the route finally exits the state, crossing the Red River int…