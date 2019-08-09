Beads of Courage

Members of the Inland Woodturners of Riverside County proudly display the vessels they made for the Beads of Courage Program. Sun Lakes residents Nancy Watterson (white blouse) and Bill Shova (far right) participated in the project.

 Courtesy of Nancy Watterson

Sun Lakes’ residents Nancy Watterson and Bill Shova recently participated in a project designed to bring a gift of love and hope to critically ill children undergoing cancer treatment through the Beads of Courage Program.

The program began at the University of California, Davis Children’s Hospital as a partnership with the Child Life Program and the outpatient nursing staff caring for pediatric patients receiving infusions.

Today, the program is part of the University of California, Davis’ Comprehensive Cancer Center Foundation.

Each time a child receives an infusion treatment, radiation, or blood transfusion they are given a bead as a symbol of their courage.

Beads of Courage

Wooden vessel made for the Beads of Courage Program.­

Recently, University of California, Davis’ Foundation approached the Inland Woodturners of Riverside County with a proposal to make wooden vessels to hold the beads the children receive during the course of their treatment program.

Both Watterson and Shova are members of the group.

Inland Woodturners’ President, Anna Reed, brought the Foundation’s proposal to the group who unanimously agreed to participate in the project.

The vessels are beautifully handcrafted works of art made from curly maple and walnut with ten layers of segmented wooden pieces per vessel. ­Twelve segmented pieces of wood are laminated together to create a single layer of the ten layer vessel and are then turned as one to create the finished product.

A bead of courage is embedded in the top handle making it easy for the child to add a bead to the vessel each time they receive one.

To date, the group has made 50 of the vessels and turned them over to the Foundation on July 21.

Before turning her vessel in, Watterson’s was blessed by The Rev. Bill Dunn at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont.

A number of members of the Woodturners’ Group are still making vessels, so they may exceed the 50 vessels already made which will be distributed to children nationwide.

If you would like to nominate a child or learn more about this very worthwhile program go to Beads of Courage University of California, Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.

