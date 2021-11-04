PRETEXT: The Dubious Case For War

Note: I’ve had this article “on the shelf”for several months. With our less than perfect exit from Afghanistan (finally), this is probably a very good time to review the past history of U.S. involvement in unnecessary wars as we honor those who have served this Veterans Day — the eleventh day of the eleventh month (formerly Armistice Day).
Wars have been fought throughout human history often for totally valid reasons — nations resisting invasions for instance.
Frequently, however, at least one of the belligerents has had to invent a justification for beginning a conflict. And, unfortunately, all too often even the United States has been guilty of finding a pretext — a professed purpose, an excuse acceptable to its population — for war.
We could try to discuss them in some order of impact — which was worse, the ill-advised invasion of Iraq in 2003 or the declaration of war on Germany in 1917. But that would lead to controversy, so, let us do it chronologically starting with the War of 1812 .
I. War of 1812
Pretext: The British Navy was stopping American ships and “impressing” U.S. sailors into serving unwillingly on British vessels. This did occasionally happen, and it had the effect of arousing anger in a wide spectrum of the population, inspiring them to support the war effort.
Real Reason: Desire by the U.S. to annex all of Canada and thus get back all of the Tories and their descendants who, some forty years earlier, during the American Revolution, had deserted the country and fled to Canada.
Result: A mini-disaster. The British invaded and burned the US Capitol. The American invasion of Canada was totally unsuccessful. If the British had not been involved in defeating France at the same time, it could have been much worse for the Americans. There were two key U.S. victories: a naval one on Lake Champlain and the successful defense of New Orleans (this last battle after the war was officially over).
II. Mexican War (1846-1848)
Pretext: Mexican troops were occupying American territory and thus needed to be driven out. As far as the Mexican soldiers were concerned, they were far south of the U.S. border.
When Texas gained its independence in 1836, the border with the rest of Mexico was established as the Nueces River, a stream that flows into the Gulf of Mexico near Corpus Christi.
However, when Texas became a state in 1845, the U.S. Congress established the border as the Rio Grande over a hundred miles to the south.
And, foolishly, some Mexican troops had attacked a small group of American scouts south of the Nueces.
Real Reason: Desire by the US to annex large portions of northwest Mexico and establish territories, eventually forming new states in those areas.
Result: The U.S. easily won the war against the overmatched Mexicans who “agreed’ to sell much of their territory to the US for $20 million. One result that should have been expected, however, was the conflict between the U.S. North and U.S. South over whether slavery could be introduced into these new lands. This was one more factor that led to the Civil War a decade later.
The later day Mexicans have still not forgotten this “theft.”
III. Spanish American War (1898)
Pretext: The sinking of the battleship, the USS Maine, in Havana harbor after a terrific explosion ripped through the ship.
The explosion was blamed on the Spanish, who would have been insane to attack an American vessel in a Spanish port. When the hulk was raised and eventually towed out to sea for burial in 1910-12, the cause of the explosion was found to have been a coal fire that ignited the powder magazine, not sabotage.
Real Reason: It was the desire of many, including the muck-raking nationwide publisher William Randolph Hearst, both in and out of the government, that Cuba should become, first, a U.S. territory and then a state. The addition of the Spanish Philippine Islands would give the U.S. a presence in Asia as a bonus.
Result: The war was quickly over, the Spanish were soundly defeated on both land and sea. However, the plan to acquire Cuba as a state was never completed and, in 1959, Fidel Castro ultimately replaced a series of corrupt dictators. Castro promptly announced a “communist paradise,” one that still plagues the U.S. today. The Philippines were one more prize awarded by Spain to the victorious Americans in 1898 that led to the Japanese attacks on the islands in 1941. The islands became independent of US control in 1946.
IV. First World War (1917-1918)
Pretext: The Germans had declared “unrestricted submarine warfare.”
This meant that for the first time, ships of any nation, including those of the U.S., would be subject to attack if they attempted to re-supply British or French forces by entering the German defined “war zones.” British and French vessels had always been targets in those zones from the start of the conflict. The British liner, RMS Lusitania, had been a casualty in 1915 with 1195 deaths including 123 Americans (even though American flagged ships had sailed without incident and the U.S. passengers had been warned that British liners were subject to attack). What seems to be missing from Allied accounts was that Britain, using surface ships, had effectively blockaded German ports since 1914 and would continue to do so well into 1919.
Much of the German population was near starvation in late 1918, a significant factor in the effective (as the agreement of November 1918 was not really an armistice) German surrender.
Real Reason: There were many in the American government who, despite any real facts to support it, believed Germany was very likely to conquer most of France, as they did in 1871, and thus win the conflict against Britain and France as well as their Russian allies unless America came in on the Allied side.
As the battle lines had not changed much in the first three years of war, after casualties totaling in the millions, this was very unlikely.
Result: With the addition of American forces in 1918, the German advance into France was steadily driven back toward the Rhine. Although the German armies still occupied significant French territory, they agreed to an Armistice in November. The peace treaty signed in 1919 at Versailles was extremely harsh on Germany. Despite the desires of President Wilson, Germany was forced to give up territory, pay excessive reparations, severely limit their military and accept the Weimar Republic — not a constitutional monarchy as before-- as their new form of government.
Terrific inflation then nearly wrecked the German economy. All of these factors lead to the belief throughout Germany that everyone involved had betrayed them.
This fertile ground laid the foundation for the Nazi fascist takeover in 1933, which, in turn, led to an even greater world war barely 20 years after the first one ended.
There is endless conjecture over what would have happened had the U.S. stayed out of the conflict.
The most probable result would have been that the Germans would have finally traded their territorial gains for a resumption of peace and an end to the crippling British blockage sometime in 1919 or 1920.
Nothing much would then have really changed in Europe after five or six years of fighting. It’s very unlikely that the Nazis, or something like them, would have come to power in Germany. Hence no World War II.
V. Vietnam War (1962-1975)
Pretext: The Gulf of Tonkin attack by North Vietnamese patrol boats on two U.S. destroyers in international waters.
Although the patrol boats suffered some damage from return fire from the two U.S. destroyers, the American ships were barely scratched. This encounter took place on Aug. 2, 1964. A second reported attack on Aug. 4 was later determined never to have occurred. As a result of the incident, the Johnson administration was able to get congressional approval of the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution — a document that then served as a war declaration. This allowed Lyndon Johnson, after being elected in his own right in 1964 by a landslide, to escalate the conflict to a full-scale war in the spring of 1965. But the conflict had really started three years earlier when Kennedy sent the first significant number of ‘advisors” to help the south.
Whether Kennedy, if he had survived, would have committed our troops as fully as did Johnson, remains a controversy to this day.
Real Reason: The overall fear held by most U.S. foreign policy makers was that the fall of South Vietnam to the communist North would be the first of many countries in the region to go communist.
This result would have been a severe blow to the U.S. policy of “containment” of the worldwide red menace, a policy successfully pursued since the end of World War II.
This fear was summarized as the “domino theory.” As early as the Eisenhower administration, this concern was prevalent, in particular after the French defeat in 1954.
Result: After Johnson, deciding that the public had turned against both his administration and the war, chose not to run in 1968, Richard Nixon was elected. Nixon had promised “a secret plan to end the war.” Despite his promise, however, the war dragged on until 1973 when an agreement with the North allowed most U.S. forces to withdraw. As many had predicted at the outset, South Vietnam’s total collapse came in 1975 when the communists overran Saigon (now Ho Chi Min City). This disastrous war was the first definitive loss by American forces in the nation’s history. Over 58,000 Americans lost their lives in the conflict with thousands more wounded either mentally or physically. Some of these forgotten veterans can still be found everywhere: from the crowded VA hospitals to homeless shelters. And the total costs of this war are still being totaled, 50 years after the fact.
VI. First Gulf War (1990-1991)
Pretext: The world could not stand idly by and let an unprovoked invasion by Iraq of another country stand.
Real Reason: To protect U.S. and European oil interests in the region. Had Saddam been able to keep the Kuwaiti oil for Iraq, he would have controlled over 20 percent of the world’s supply.
Result: The Iraqis were indeed forced to retreat back across their border after igniting most of the Kuwaiti oil fields. U.S. air and naval forces destroyed most of the Iraqi tanks and other vehicles when they were caught in the open. Saddam’s effort to provoke the Israelis into joining the conflict failed. The Bush Administration did get other oil consuming nations to pay the cost of the conflict and American troop losses were very small.
However, Saddam remained in power and, although the Allies imposed a nofly zone, helicopters were exempt from the ban.
These helicopters were then used to brutally put down a revolt by the Kurds, another source of animosity to the U.S. even today by that faction. And, worst of all, Osama Ben Laden, enraged at the presence of western troops (read infidels!) in the Muslim holy land, vowed revenge. His terrorist group eventually launched the worst attack on the U.S. since Pearl Harbor, 9/11, another friday, november 5, 2021 that will “live in infamy.”
VII. Afghanistan War (2001-2021)
Pretext: It was necessary to invade and occupy Afghanistan to eliminate the source of the 9/11 attacks, the terrorist training facilities that operated openly under the then rulers of the country, the Taliban regime. Never mind the fact, as pointed out by several opponents of the Bush administration decision, that this was a task that could have been easily accomplished by USAF and USN airpower at very low cost in both money and U.S. lives.
Real Reason: To establish a permanent functioning democracy in Afghanistan, a country that has never enjoyed a democratically elected government.
Result: The Taliban remain very strong and will run the country in their brutal fashion now that U.S. troops have completed their evacuation of themselves and most Americans wishing to leave (see South Vietnam circa 1975). Most all of the terrorist training camps that were destroyed by US forces in 2001 and 2002 will take some time to be reconstructed and it is likely that continued air attacks by both U.S. unmanned and manned aircraft will be necessary to continually uproot them. In short, although the terrorist threat was largely eliminated during the first few weeks of the war, the remaining twenty years of the conflict have produced very little that is positive for the U..S but somewhat positive for Afghan women and children.
The decision made by the Obama administration to “surge” in Afghanistan in 2009, rather than to simply leave, was proof that, once again, American presidents of both political parties are very prone to wartime blunders.
Trump then basically did nothing and Biden has finally withdrawn all U.S. combat forces while the Taliban plan for a glorious future.
VIII. Iraq War (2003-2011 and on)
Pretext: The infamous and totally erroneous claim that Iraq had significant stores of weapons of mass destruction and thus had to be invaded to remove the threat. A large segment of the American public as well as a majority of the U.S. Congress, although challenged by experts in and out of government, accepted this claim.
Real Reason: The desire of the second Bush administration to finish the job of the first Bush administration and remove Saddam from power once and for all. This administration, not understanding or even considering the sectarian elements of Iraqi society, planned an easy transformation to a modern democracy, one that would be an example to the rest of the Arab world.
Result: An almost complete fiasco, costing thousands of U.S. and allied lives, not to mention a total monetary cost that will eventually top $3-4 trillion. Saddam was toppled and later executed but the sectarian violence continues unabated to the present day. And, perhaps worst of all, Iran, Iraq’s long time foe, has now no real competitor for dominance in the region.
Conclusion
There were, of course, American wars that were both necessary and successful. The Revolutionary War, in effect, created the country while the bloodiest conflict, the Civil War, did preserve the Union and eliminated the scourge of slavery (although some very negative long-term effects remain even today). Both Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan declared war on the U.S. (Japan after she launched a successful sneak attack), so this nation had no choice but to fight and win. The Korean War was a special case in that U.S. forces were attacked without warning, and although the North Korean and Chinese forces were forced back north of the 38th parallel, the war is not yet officially over after almost seventy years as the agreement signed in 1953 was an armistice, not a peace treaty. South Korea was saved and today is a vibrant democracy.
Examining the past, any thinking American can only hope for better judgment from his or her government in the future. And, she or he, better take with the proverbial “grain of salt” each time a future administration gives another “clear need” for US military action.
