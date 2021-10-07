I. The Widowers
Of the forty-six men who have been president of the United States, only one, James Buchanan, never married.
One, Ronald Reagan, was divorced once and remarried before being elected to the nation’s highest office.
Donald Trump, the most current former president, was married and divorced twice before remarrying preceding his election in 2016. Six presidents were widowed and were remarried to their second wives, including our current Chief Executive, Joseph Biden. Two widowers, John Tyler in 1844 and Woodrow Wilson in 1917, remarried while in office. Two others, Millard Fillmore and Benjamin Harrison, remarried after they left the White House.
John Tyler
Let’s look at the widowers and their new wives. We’ll start with John Tyler, the first Vice-President to assume the presidency upon the death of a president.
As the tenth president, he would serve one term from 1841 to 1845. Despite some grumbling by his political opponents who tried to designate him “acting president’, Tyler ignored them and moved into the White House. His first wife Letitia Christian Tyler with whom he had fathered eight children, soon died of a massive stroke in 1842. While sailing on the Potomac River in a new Navy gunboat, Tyler rescued a young 19-year old girl whose father had been killed when a power magazine exploded.
Smitten, he married Julia Gardiner when she was only 21. Together they had another seven children, the last one when Tyler was seventy.
Denied a second term by both parties, Tyler retired but later, in 1861, was instrumental in forming the Washington Peace Conference in a lastditch effort to save the Union.
When that effort failed, Tyler returned to his native Virginia where he was elected to the Confederate House of Representatives later in 1861.
He died a year later. Julia, only 41 at the time, lived on until 1889. She never remarried.
Millard Fillmore
Next, we move on to our 13th President, Millard Fillmore. Fillmore, like Tyler, became president upon the death of a president, Zachary Taylor.
And, like Tyler, he was never elected president.
Somehow he has become a sort of a historical joke — something he does not really deserve. However, he did become the second of the group of VP’s —Tyler, Andrew Johnson, Chester Arthur and Gerald Ford — who inherited the office but were not successful in retaining it.
Fillmore was joined while living in the executive mansion by his wife Abigail Poures Fillmore whom he had married in 1826. They had two children. Abigail died in 1855 after the couple had left the White House.
In 1858, Fillmore married his second wife, the former Caroline Carmichael, who, herself, was a widow.
They had a good marriage which lasted until 1874 when Millard died of a stroke.
Caroline lived on until 1881 when she died at age 67, Fillmore’s second marriage produced no heirs.
Benjamin Harrison
Moving forward through the 19th century, Benjamin Harrison, our 23rd president, was the first candidate to win the electoral college while losing the popular vote to Grover Cleveland in 1888. His record stood until the election of 2000 when George W. Bush equalled it. Harrison was the grandson of William Henry Harrison so the Harrisons join the Adams, Bushes and Roosevelts as the families producing two presidents. Benjamin’ s political career was helped along by his successful stint as a Union general (as so many after him who have banked on their time in the military). Harrison’s first wife, the former Caroline Scott whom he married in1853 unfortunately passed on in 1892 just before Benjamin’s term ended in 1893. He then lost a second election to Grover Cleveland.
Retiring to his native Indiana, Harrison met and married his second wife, Mary Dismuch Harrison in 1896.
They remained married until his death in 1901.
Theodore Roosevelt
With Theodore Roosevelt, we have a more familiar story. He lost both his mother to typhoid fever and his first wife to kidney failure on a single day in 1884. He had married the nineteen year old Alice Hathaway in 1880.
Together they had one child, a daughter, also named Alice. Very distraught, Teddy, as he was known even then, left the baby with relatives and retreated to his ranch in the Dakotas.
Emerging from his isolation, Roosevelt re-entered New York state politics. He also soon married his second wife, Edith Kermit Carole Roosevelt in 1886. The couple had five children when they moved into the White House in 1901 after the murder of William McKinley in Buffalo, N.Y. elevated Roosevelt to the presidency. Observers often described the household as a madhouse: children seemed to be everywhere during that time.
Theodore’s second marriage was, indeed, a happy one until the summer of 1918 when their youngest son, Quentin, an American fighter pilot, was shot down and killed in France.
Theodore Roosevelt never recovered from the shock of this tragedy and died in early 1919 at only sixty years of age.
Edith would live on until 1948.
A Historical Note: Another of Roosevelt sons would become a war casualty in WWII. His oldest, Theodore, Jr., would lead the attack on Utah Beach in Normandy on D-day. He died of a massive heart attack the next month in July, 1944. After his death, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his performance during the invasion. Roosevelt was portrayed by Henry Fonda in the outstanding movie “The Longest Day’ of 1962.
Woodrow Wilson
When we reach the 20th century, we encounter the stories of two of the country’s best-known presidents. First, we examine the president that “kept us out of war”— that is until he changed his mind after being re-elected in 1916 — Woodrow Wilson.
President Wilson married his first wife, Ellen Axson Wilson in 1885 when he was 28 and she was 25. Together they had three daughters.
She was with him as he progressed politically from president of Princeton University, then Governor of New Jersey and finally U.S. president in 1913.
Ellen was not very thrilled with being “first lady” and unfortunately died early in Woodrow’s first term in 1914. Then, much like John Tyler before him, Wilson met and married his second wife, Edith Bolling Wilson, a wealthy widow, in December 1915 at the White House.
This was after she was somewhat reluctant, fearing that a scandal would threaten his re-election. But Wilson would not give up. Edith was 43 and Wilson 59 when they married. She would faithfully nurse him after he suffered a massive stoke in 1919 while touring the country trying to sell his League of Nations concept.
Edith is often credited, or blamed, for being the acting president for the rest of Wilson’s second term.
They retired in Washington and remained together until his death in February 1924.
She lived on until 1961, passing on at age 89.
Joseph Biden
This brings us to the last widower that remarried before becoming president. It is the current resident of the White House — Joseph Biden.
Joe Biden became a widower as the result of a horrific auto accident in December 1972 just after he had been elected to the U.S. Senate.
His first wife Neilia was killed when the station wagon she was driving was broad-sided by a semi-truck. She was only 30.
Their oldest daughter, Naomi, also did not survive. Their two sons, Beau and Hunter, were badly injured but did completely recover after many months.
Five years later, in 1977, the then Senator Biden married the current first lady Dr. Jill Biden who is the first woman in her position to be employed outside the White House. Jill Biden started work at age fifteen and at age 70, is still going strong.
Together, she and Joe have one daughter, Ashley, forty, who is following in their footsteps in public service. Beau, who tragically died of a brain tumor in 2015, considered Jill to be his mother. Hunter does so today.
II. The Longest Presidential Marriages
Some presidential marriages have been very short, but most have lasted for decades. Our current first couple have been married over 43 years.
Two of these presidential marriages reached the magic seventy-year mark — the George H.W. Bushes and the still-ongoing Jimmy Carters.
No others have reached 60 years at present and none are expected to achieve that level in the future.
However, seven did last past the 50-year mark.
Here’s a list of the top nine — all of those lasting fifty years or more.
Presidential Couple Years Married
1. Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter 75.2 (on-going)
2. Barbara and George H.W. Bush 73.3
3. Betty and Gerald Ford 58.1
4. Abigail and John Adams 54.0
5. Bess and Harry Truman 53.5
6. Pat and Richard Nixon 53.0
7. Mamie and Dwight Eisenhower 52.7
8. Nancy and Ronald Reagan 52.3
9. Louisa and John Quincy Adams 50.6
Being president (and first lady) historically has been very good for your marriage. Fully 40 of the 46 presidential couples were married for at least 20 years. Twenty-eight went 30 years while 21 passed the 40-year mark.
It will be very interesting to see if this trend continues into the future.
