Most of the forty-six men who have ascended to the presidency have fathered children.
Sometimes only one or two but often, particularly in the early days of the republic, many more. John Tyler set the record at fifteen: eight with his first wife and, after her early death, seven with his second spouse.
In general, most of the sons and daughters that lived into maturity lived the lives expected of their upper-class contemporaries.
The men went to college, a rarity in the general population early-on and then, in most cases, law school.
The women, suffering extreme discrimination until the second half of the 20th century, prepared themselves to be wives and mothers.
But some offspring had notable careers in their own right and they are the individuals that we will cover here.
We will start with John Quincy Adams, the eldest son of John and Abigail Adams.
John Adams
John Quincy Adams (1767-1848): Quincy, as he was known, started his diplomatic career when, as a young teen, he accompanied his father to Paris during the Revolutionary War.
After his education was complete, the younger Adams had many foreign posts in the Jefferson, Madison and Monroe administrations.
John Quincy then ran for president in 1824, squaring off against war hero Andrew Jackson. The election was settled in the House of Representatives after no one was selected by the Electoral College and Quincy became president in 1825.
He only served one term as he lost then badly to Andrew Jackson in the election of 1828. Unlike any other ex-president, Adams became a long-standing senior member of the House, serving until his death.
John Quincy Adams
Charles Francis Adams (1807-1886): The third son of John Quincy and Louisa Adams, Charles Adams was a fairly successful politician. He served as the ambassador to Britain during the Civil War and was instrumental in keeping them out of our conflict. Later, he served on the board overseeing Harvard university.
Martin Van Buren
Martin Van Buren had two successful children.
- John Van Buren (1810-1866): He was the second son of the president, and was both a successful lawyer and a New York State politician. He was the Attorney General of New York and the leader of the anti-slavery Free Soil Party of 1848-1854 that joined the Republicans in 1856.
- Smith Thompson Van Buren (1817-1876): The youngest child, Smith Van Buren pioneered many home improvements that we now take for granted such as indoor plumbing and central heating.
Unfortunately Smith died of what is now known as Alzheimers disease at only age 59.
William Henry Harrison
John Scott Harrison (1804-1878): He was both the child of a president and the father of another (Benjamin Harrison).
To date, he is the only individual to have that honor. John Harrison served two terms in the House as a representative from Ohio (1854-57).
Abraham Lincoln
Robert Todd Lincoln (1843-1926): Robert Lincoln was the oldest of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln’s four sons and the only one to reach maturity.
He served on General Grant’s staff at the end of the Civil War. He was confirmed as Secretary of War (roughly what we know as Secretary of Defense today) when selected by James Garfield in 1881. After Garfield’s assassination later that year, the younger Lincoln served until the end of Chester Arthur’s administration.
Urged to run for president in 1884, Robert Lincoln declined. After his political career, he became a very successful businessman, rising to be the head of the rail giant, the Pullman Sleeping Car Company.
Ironically, Robert Lincoln was present at the first three successful presidential assassinations; his father’s in 1865, Garfield’s in 1881 where he treated the wounded president, and at McKinley’s in Buffalo in 1901. Even in death, Robert Lincoln is close to another murdered president: his tomb is within a few yards of that of John F. Kennedy.
Ulysses Grant
Frederick Grant (1850-1912): Frederick Grant was the oldest of U.S. Grant’s children. Although only fifteen at the time, Frederick was wounded as a Union Army private near the end of the Civil War. Somehow he made a full recovery and was then enrolled at West Point. After a relatively short initial military career, he resigned from the army to help his father in the preparation of the elder Grant’s memoirs-a work still considered outstanding today.
Frederick Grant was then appointed as ambassador to Austria-Hungary by President Arthur. Grant rejoined the army for the Spanish-American war, was promoted to Major-General, and retired at war’s end.
Rutherford Hayes
James Webb Cook Hayes (1856-1934): Webb Hayes, as he was known to his family and friends, served as his father’s secretary when Rutherford Hayes was both governor of Ohio and later president.
After that experience, Webb became a successful businessman and founded the predecessor of today’s Union Carbide Company. Joining the army for the Spanish-American War, Hayes, as a forty-two year old staff officer, earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his efforts to rescue American troops that were in danger of being wiped out. He later served in WWI as a general officer.
James Garfield
James Rudolph Garfield (1865-1950): The younger James Garfield was present when his father was shot in 1881. After the president’s death, James Rudolph successfully completed college and law school. He served in the Ohio State Senate and, later was Commissioner of the U.S. Civil Service Commission. He had several other Roosevelt administration civilian positions.
He was a valued advisor to Theodore Roosevelt and supported Teddy as the Progressive Party presidential candidate in 1912.
Grover Cleveland
Richard Folsom Cleveland (1897-1974): Richard Cleveland became a very successful lawyer after serving both in the Marines and the U.S. State Department during and after WWI. He successfully defended Whitaker Chambers, the editor of Time magazine, against the false charges made against him in the trial of Alger Hiss in 1950.
Theodore Roosevelt
Theodore Roosevelt, Jr. (1887-1944): As we discussed previously, the oldest of Roosevelt sons would become a war casualty in WWII. Theodore, Jr., would lead the attack on Utah Beach in Normandy on D-day. He died of a massive heart attack the next month in July, 1944. After his death, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his performance during the invasion. His jeep was the “Rough Rider.”
Quentin Roosevelt (1897-1918): The youngest of Theodore Roosevelt’s sons was only twenty when he was shot down in France in July, 1918. All that knew him considered him a vey fine young man. Probably a victim of one of Germany’s finest pilots, Quentin was treated by his adversaries with full military honors. To this day, Quentin Roosevelt is the only child of a president to die in combat.
William Howard Taft
Robert A. Taft (1889-1953): Robert Taft was the Republican leader in the U.S. Senate for many years. He was first elected in 1938 and served until his death in 1953. With Democratic control of the body throughout most of his service, Taft was the minority leader with the exception of the 1955-57 term where he was the majority leader. Robert Taft ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 1952, losing a close race to General Dwight Eisenhower.
Franklin Roosevelt
Elliott Roosevelt (1910-1990): Elliot Roosevelt was the first of FDR and Eleanor’s sons to volunteer during WWII. Rising to the rank of Brigadier General in what was the predecessor of the USAF, Roosevelt and his staff pioneered the use of specialized aerial photography. Much of what was learned is still of value today.
Harry Truman
Mary Margaret Truman Daniel (1924-2008): Margaret Truman was first a successful musician and later in life, a more successful author. Using her background as a president’s daughter who had lived in the White House, she wrote several well received mysteries set in the Washington, D.C. area.
Dwight Eisenhower
John Sheldon Eisenhower (1922-2013): The second son of the general (his older brother died in infancy), John Eisenhower was a professional solider.
And, like his father, John rose to the rank of general officer. He completed an outstanding military career as commander of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
John Kennedy
Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg (1957-): Caroline Kennedy remains the last surviving child of Jack and Jackie Kennedy; her brother, John, Jr. was tragically killed in the crash of a small private aircraft in 1999.
Always active in Democratic politics with her cousins, the children of Robert Kennedy, Ms. Schlossberg served as Ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration.
Ronald Reagan
Ronald Prescott Reagan (1958-): Ron Reagan is a political analyst and commentator much in demand by MSNBC, CNN and other left-ofcenter broadcast networks. The only child from the marriage of his father and Nancy Davis Reagan, Ron was always on good terms with his parents even though he disagreed with them on both religion and politics. When he was twelve, he proclaimed that he did not believe in any religion and has maintained that stand to this day.
Ron Reagan actively supports organizations that seek to remove religion from government. A widower, Reagan recently married his second wife.
George H. W. Bush
George Walker Bush (1946-): George W. Bush was a very successful politician as was his father. Often referred to as Bush 43 to separate him from his father-Bush 41, the numbers indicate that they were the 41st and 43rd presidents of the US.
Twice elected governor of Texas, the younger Bush served two terms as president after he was awarded the electoral votes from Florida by a highly questionable US Supreme Court decision in 2000. He now enjoys his retirement as an artist.
John Ellis (JEB) Bush (1953-): Another of Bush 41’s four sons, JEB Bush was twice elected governor of Florida. Since JEB lost the presidential primaries to Donald Trump in 2016, he has reverted back to being a very successful businessman as a professional investor.
Joseph Biden
Joseph (Beau) Biden III (1969-2015): Beau Biden had a promising political career that was cut short by his death from cancer of the brain. He was twice elected as Attorney General of Delaware after a position of a prosecutor in the US Attorney’s office in Philadelphia.
The younger Biden also served a year in Iraq as major in the Army National Guard. He was awarded a bronze star for his service. Prior to his fatal illness, Beau Biden was planning to run for Governor of Delaware and was predicted to win easily.
In summary, some children of presidents have led very interesting and productive lives. Most, however, have not.
