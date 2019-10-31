Pot Luck Block Party

District 4 potluck block party.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, District 4 held a pot luck block party.

It is the largest District in Sun Lakes with over 200 homes.

The party was held in the Firestone cul-de-sac from 4 p.m. until sundown.

There was a great selection of food and desserts, music and of course the neighborly camaraderie so germane to Sun Lakes gatherings.

Pot Luck Block Party

(l to r) Jim Allen, Freida and Ed Quirke, and Anne Fravor.
Pot Luck Block Party

District 4 potluck block party: From left to right, Sharon Gumpfer, District Delegate Delores Daugherty, and Carolyn Sawyer.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
Chris Roberts retires

Chris Roberts retires

Dozens of golfers and well-wishers filled the Pro Shop on Friday, Oct. 11 to wish Chris Roberts a happy retirement.

The woman who conquered a continent

The woman who conquered a continent

In the early 20th Century, there were plenty of daredevils that wanted to perform outstanding feats using the newly invented airplane and automobile.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.