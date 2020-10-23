The POP Tennis Club held a Fall-o-ween round robin mixer on Oct. 11 on the POP Tennis Courts located next to the Main Clubhouse.
Fog and cooler temperatures brought out many of the club’s members for the fun and spirited competition.
Organized by club officers Michelle and Pat Carter, players mixed up their on-court play with lots of laughter and enjoyed Fall-o-ween treats during the course of the morning event.
Top winners for the mixer were:
Men:
1st Place Vasu Devan
2nd Place Carl Miller and Anyu Shih tied
Women:
1st Place Susie Kusagaya
2nd Place Jeanne McGuire
Club members who participated in the mixer included: Vasu Devan, Anyu Shih, Suzanne Moore, Carl Miller, Kim Jensen, Wendy Liquori, Linda Jennings, Pat Carter, Michelle Carter, Jeanne McGuire, Susie Kusagaya, CJ Davis, Suzanne Strauss and Nancy Ford.
Following the announcement of the winners and the awarding of prizes, the two first place winners played an Exhibition Match against Pat and Michelle Carter while club members cheered them on.
