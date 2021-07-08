Members and their guests of the POP Tennis Club held a summer pool party on Saturday afternoon, June 26 at the North Clubhouse Pool.
The club supplied pizza for the party and attendees brought other food items and beverages to share. After enjoying the smorgasbord of food, many in the group took advantage of the cool pool on a hot afternoon.
Club President, Michelle Carter, announced that the club would be participating in the Sun Lakes Summer Games scheduled for July 23 through August 6 and would announce more details of the competition once they are ironed out.
For more information about the club, contact Michelle Carter at (909) 747-5851
