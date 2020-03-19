Members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse celebrated the success of That’s Entertainment with a post-production dinner party on Monday, March 2 held at the Sandwedge.

President, Martie Steggell, thanked everyone for their commitment and hard work and presented bouquets of flowers to the show’s Directors, Sue Dunn and Lee Stone.

Dunn thanked those who had sold tickets, members of the crew and anyone who had helped with the production.

In addition, she thanked Musical Director, Gaylord Spence, Choreographer, Susan Fitzpatrick, Sound Tech, Scott Cochran and Lighting Crew, Dave Klaus and Wes McDaniel.

Co-Director Stone, stated that Sue Dunn had the concept/idea for this year’s production and thanked everyone in the room for the hard work that produced this amazing show. Stone also recognized Sheila James who turned in an outstanding performance and Makua Hula who have become part of the Playhouse family.

It was a fun evening to celebrate this year’s success as members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse look forward to That’s Entertainment 2021.

