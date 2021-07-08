One of the highlights of summer in the Pass is a warm August night under the stars at the Playhouse Bowl Concert Series.
Pack a picnic, join your friends and listen to some of the best tribute bands in the country as the 2021 Playhouse Bowl Season gets underway.
First up are The Surf City All Stars; a tribute to the Beach Boys on August 5. This band has played and sang with the Beach Boys and also Jan and Dean. Listen to the hits and enjoy all the memories of the 60s.
On Aug. 12, Listen to The Music; a tribute to the Doobie Brothers is a complete recreation of those 70s hits that will get you singing and dancing along.
Journey Unauthorized brings the best of the 80’s music of Journey. Performing on Aug. 19, this group’s vocals are 100 percent live.
They recreate the multi-part harmonies and deliver a high energy show with all of the hits you know and love.
On Aug. 26 the Bowl will feature Tennessee River; a tribute to Alabama.
This group showcases their incredible vocal talent by tapping into the band that they felt ushered in a new era of mainstream country music.
Finally, as a special thank you to the community for continuing to support the Playhouse Bowl during the shutdown in 2020, a fifth concert will be added on the first Thursday of September. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Playhouse Bowl is located at Repplier Park, 749 N. San Gorgonio Avenue in Banning.
Visit their website at www.playhousebowl.com.
Admission is free and all concerts begin at 7 p.m.
