Time flies when you’re having fun, and it seems the older we get, the faster it goes whether we’re enjoying ourselves or not! So it’s never too early to start planning for the most entertaining week of the year at Sun Lakes; Charity Week.
This year’s theme is An International Affair, and it will be overseen by Chairperson, Debbie Robbins, along with her co-chair, Pat Puckett.
The event runs June 6 through 12 and although many of the events are already covered, there are still several in need of volunteers to head them up. Planning is in the beginning stages, but committee meetings will begin very soon. One of the most popular events is the Pancake Breakfast. The committee is looking for someone to coordinate this, and also many people who would like to assist with organizing, set-up, clean-up, and general logistics.
The Monster Scramble golf tournament has always been a lot of fun. Maybe you would consider being the chair for this event.
And again, many volunteers will be needed to make this happen.
Ladies, wouldn’t it be your dream to head up the Fashion Show? It is always the place to see and be seen, and you can bring a lot of style to this event. Volunteers are also welcome for many aspects of this social happening.
Chairpersons are also needed for the Opening Ceremonies, Fireworks, Raffle and Sponsor Committees. Each could be handled by one or two people.
There are guidelines to help outline the duties for each event, and Debbie Robbins brings years of professional event planning to the group. She is capable and available to assist everyone who steps up to help.
All of the events will need people for decorating, ticket sales, and general assistance in getting up and running.
If you see an event that interests you, let her know.
To learn more, or to volunteer for anything, please contact Debbie this month at (909) 685-1566 or debbierobbinsLL@yahoo.com.
