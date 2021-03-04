Last year, the Pickleball Club made the move to the North side of Sun Lakes to play on the courts that had previously been used exclusively for tennis.
Initially four courts were re-taped and painted and regulation Pickleball nets were purchased for the new courts.
Over the summer and fall, with restrictions in place for COVID-19, Pickleball became even more popular than it already was with seniors and the four courts were often filled with players and those waiting to play.
In the last few weeks, two more Pickleball courts have been added which will give club members more opportunities to play. Special thanks to Tony Browne, Hank Huisman, Dan Snooks, Jim Hodgson and Dave Valle for all of their hard work in taping and painting the new courts. Plans are currently underway to tape and paint the remaining tennis court which will add an additional two courts for a total of eight Pickleball courts.
The club is hopeful they will be able to offer a clinic for beginners sometime in the near future.
Play is at 8 a.m. six days a week and at 1 pm seven days a week. Membership dues are $10.00 per person per calendar year. If you are interested in learning more about the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club, contact President, Tony Browne at (909) 509-0105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.