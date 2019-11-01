Petal pickers prepare for Rose Parade

A rendition of the proposed Rose Parade float.

 Linda Vieira

In 2020, Americans will celebrate the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower in the New World.

Descendants of the Mayflower Society, a group made up of certified descendants of that weary band of Pilgrims, will have a replica of the ship covered in flowers as a float in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Petal pickers prepare for Rose Parade

A typical box of flowers and the petals that were the result.

Sun Lakers Pam Mikkelsen and Bob Henderson are descended from William Bradford.

With spouses Chuck Rasmussen and Carol Henderson, and joined “for the fun of it” by Duane and Charlene Fink, Kathy Perrone, and Linda Vieira, the Society had a marathon petal picking party in the Hemet Library last month.

About 35 Descendants and their guests from all over the Inland Empire picked and cut the petals from lovely dried flowers that will be used for the float.

Petal pickers prepare for Rose Parade

Petal picking and plucking.

Boxes of flowers sat in front of each participant, and the group worked for four long hours to finish their work.

Similar petal cutting parties will be held all over Southern California in the next few months to prepare different colored flowers for the float.

Some Society members will ride on the float itself.

Although the work was tiring, a delicious lunch was provided, and some very tired participants went on to enjoy delicious desserts at Polly’s Pies after the job was done.

