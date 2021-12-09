The first week of December was a very busy one for the International Dancers of Sun Lakes with two different performances and a party to bring 2021 to a close.

Two groups performed for the District Tree Lighting on December 1. The Folkloric group performed “Mi Burrito Sabanaro” while the Hawaiian dancers performed ‘Hawaiian Santa.”

On Dec. 3, the dancers presented a full program of international dances at The Lakes that included Folkloric, Indian, Hawaiian, Filipino, and Middle Eastern.

The group also held their Annual Christmas Party on Friday evening, December 3 with a catered dinner, a gift exchange, games and, of course, dancing. They also surprised Ed Avina with a Sun Lakes gift card in appreciation for providing the music at their performances, their annual show and Christmas party.

The International Dancers will be spending the remainder of December rehearsing for upcoming performances next year and enjoying the holidays with their families and friends. They will also be present at Activities Day scheduled for Jan. 19 from 1 until 4 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom, so stop by and talk with them if you have an interest in joining the group.

Membership fees are $30 per calendar year. You can find out more information about the International Dancers of Sun Lakes in the monthly issue of Lifestyles Magazine or by contacting Director, Beverly Guenin at (951) 797-3798.

The International Dancers wish everyone Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, mele Kalikimaka and a Happy and Healthy New Year.

