Approaching Pat and Dennise Pennington’s home, one is impressed by the two loaded plum trees and lots of flowers gracing the front/side lawn.
Further on toward the front door, the vista changes, as the incredible backyard comes into view.
Past the gate, with its whimsical sign, “Garden of Eat-Em,” is an extensive garden of vegetables that is Pat’s pride and joy.
“I’ve been gardening for over 40 years,” said Pat, reminiscing about vegetable gardens he maintained in past homes. “Backyard gardens are so easy to maintain, and in Banning, we have six hours of sunlight every day.”
The Penningtons, married 58 years, moved to Sun Lakes in 2012 from Crestline.
Both of their children inherited the couple’s green thumbs, continuing the family tradition.
Pat’s substantial garden encompasses the entire backyard, with raised boxes full of vegetables he’s raised mostly from Burpee seeds.
He spends two to three hours each day in the garden, planting, watering, fertilizing, picking, or just admiring his handy work.
Fertilizing potting soil with mushroom compost, Pat grows sweet banana peppers, pattypan squash, cherry and celebrity tomatoes, corn, zucchini, cucumbers, purple pod beans, red peppers, and eggplant during the spring and summer seasons.
In winter, he adds carrots, beets, and parsnips, and next year he plans to try potatoes.
“We go out every morning to do our picking,” said Dennise, who uses a corner of the yard to grow flowers. “Lots of friends and neighbors enjoy bags of our vegetables every week,” she said.
Pat doesn't use insecticides on his plants, but rather neem oil to combat insects, and occasionally a commercial product called BT for caterpillars.
He also buys egg cases of praying mantis to destroy insects that threaten his crops.
In addition to mushroom compost, he occasionally fertilizes with Triple 10 and Miracle Gro to encourage growth.
After eating a particularly sweet and delicious store-bought cantaloupe, Pat planted some of its seeds, and ended up with a huge homegrown crop of sweet melons of his own.
“I don't know why more Sun Lakers don't grow their own fruits and vegetables,” he said.
Pat is definitely what anyone would call an avid gardener, and he’s always ready to share his advice, stories, and home-grown crops with his friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.