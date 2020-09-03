A small group of close friends gathered to celebrate the "Pay It Forward
Birthday Celebration" for Rosa Gascoigne last Sunday.
It has been more than six months since we have been in contact personally with our friends.
It was very special seeing them in person.
In a different kind of birthday celebration, guests arrived with their masks on, kept their distance and received a gift from Rosa; instead of only Rosa receiving gifts.
Rosa wanted to show gratitude and apprection to her friends and neighbords.
Cake and champagne was served.
It was a short and sweet gathering.
During these difficult times of COVID, it is possible to get together if you take the necessary precautions established by the CDC.
