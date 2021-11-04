Note: Due to the overwhelming response from neighboring communities in the San Gorgonio Pass, the name of the action group was changed from Sun Lakes Action Group to Pass Area Action Group.
Hundreds of Sun Lakes residents and as well as residents of Four Seasons attended the first meeting of the Pass Area Action Group on Oct. 26 to lay the groundwork to oppose the proposed warehouses to be built on the 47-acre parcel of land directly across from Sun Lakes Country Club.
Sun Lakes’ resident and Pass Area Action Group Chairperson Randy Robbins is spearheading the effort and conducted the late afternoon meeting held at Sun Lakes.
Robbins welcomed and acknowledged all those who had assisted in getting the word out regarding the initial meeting of the Group.
He also thanked those who attended the city’s Planning Commission Meeting held on Oct. 19.
Robbins stated that “the focus of the meeting was not to lay blame, but was about moving forward to create action committees to stop warehouses from being built in a residential area.
Marsha Midgett, president of the Sun Lakes Master Board also addressed the crowd.
She, as well as the other members of the Master Board attended the meeting as concerned Banning/Sun Lakes residents, and reiterated the need to work together as a community to stop this project.
Each attendee received a copy of the Action Group’s Mission Statement, along with its primary goal, key points for discussion, such as health and traffic concerns, as well as concerns with the city of Banning’s role and an action plan going forward.
Robbins stated that “this is not just a Sun Lakes issue.”
Building 600,000+ square feet of industrial warehouses in a residential area will have a detrimental effect on all residents in Banning and Beaumont with significantly increased truck traffic on the already congested Highland Springs Avenue, delayed response time for emergency vehicles and a significant negative impact on air and noise pollution.
In addition, businesses located on Highland Springs Avenue or arteries leading to businesses in the Beaumont Marketplace will also be impacted. Robbins presented a timeline of events that led to the incorporation of warehouses into the land parcel which is referred to as Banning Point in a promotional video by the developer.
• Nov. 4, 2020 — The Banning Planning Commission held a public hearing to change the zoning and specific plan for Sun Lakes Village North. At the recommendation of the Community Development Director Adam Rush, the project was approved to go forward to the city council.
• Dec. 8, 2020 — The Banning City Council, at the recommendation of the Planning Commission, voted unanimously 5-0 to change the zoning and Specific Plan.
• Oct. 8, 2021 – The Record Gazette Published a public notice regarding a Planning Commission Meeting to be held on Oct. 19, 2021 to vote on separation of the parcel and to discuss design elements of the project.
Opposing the staff recommendations, the commissioners voted 5-0 to continue the hearing off calendar, meaning no set timeframe.
Rush stated it would be at least 60 days before it could return to a hearing after working with staff and the developer.
A core committee is currently being assembled to address all aspects of the Banning Point Development.
Robbins requested that residents with expertise or an interest in a specific area should contact him to be included as a member of various action committees.
He also urged residents of Banning and Beaumont, who will also be impacted by this project, to contact him to join in the efforts of the action group.
In addition to creating an action plan to halt the building of these warehouses, action committees will also address alternative ideas for businesses that would create economic benefits for the city.
Committees are currently being created and are working on various aspects of the action plan.
In addition, a website with the ability to send e-blasts to action group members is being designed.
A Friday, November 5, 2021 for the next meeting of the action group is yet to be determined, but should occur within the next several weeks.
For more information about the Pass Area Action Group or to serve on a committee, contact Chairperson Randy Robbins at (909) 499-3570 or at randyLLump@yahoo.com.
