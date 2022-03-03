Pass Action Group update

On Sunday, Feb. 20 the Pass Action Group held an informational meeting in the Sun Lakes ballroom to update interested residents on the status of the proposed Banning Point project.
The room was packed with nearly 400 people, and dozens more watched live via Facebook feed.
Board members Randy Robbins, Diane Berley, Sheri Flynn and Howard Katz provided insight and information throughout the two hour presentation.
According to PAG President, Randy Robbins, since the City Council voted 4 to 1 to deny their appeal the next option would be to file a lawsuit within 30 days.
He highlighted the fact that litigation is a difficult and expensive battle, but that not pursuing that path means certainty that ground will be broken in the very near future.
Robbins went on to highlight the support that is evident from others in the surrounding community. Several residents from Four Seasons were present, along with their HOA President who has been sharing information with his community on a regular basis.
According to Robbins, the owner of The Lakes Assisted Living facility has pledged financial support on efforts to litigate the matter as well.
PAG Board Member Sheri Flynn went on to say that once the lawsuit is filed, they will contact the Attorney General of the State of California on the basis of the proximity of this project to a large and vulnerable senior community.
The AG’s office has a group of 15 attorneys dedicated solely to warehouse issues according to Flynn, who sounded hopeful.
During the Q and A portion of the meeting, several individuals again expressed concern about safety in the event of medical or fire emergencies. Many offered their experience and expertise, and several appealed to the crowd to donate as much as they can to the effort.
When Robbins asked the crowd at the end of the meeting whether they wanted PAG to proceed with filing a lawsuit, he was met with overwhelming approval, and a flurry of people who lined up to make donations.
Concerned residents can join the Pass Action Group Facebook page or visit the website at www.passactiongroup.org for ongoing information and to donate to the legal fund.
