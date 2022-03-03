Pass Action Group update

On Sunday, Feb. 20 the Pass Action Group held an informational meeting in the Sun Lakes ballroom to update interested residents on the status of the proposed Banning Point project.

Pass Action Group

Diane Berley, Sheri Flyn and Randy Robbins address a packed auditorium.

The room was packed with nearly 400 people, and dozens more watched live via Facebook feed.

Board members Randy Robbins, Diane Berley, Sheri Flynn and Howard Katz provided insight and information throughout the two hour presentation.

According to PAG President, Randy Robbins, since the City Council voted 4 to 1 to deny their appeal the next option would be to file a lawsuit within 30 days.

He highlighted the fact that litigation is a difficult and expensive battle, but that not pursuing that path means certainty that ground will be broken in the very near future.

Robbins went on to highlight the support that is evident from others in the surrounding community. Several residents from Four Seasons were present, along with their HOA President who has been sharing information with his community on a regular basis.

According to Robbins, the owner of The Lakes Assisted Living facility has pledged financial support on efforts to litigate the matter as well.

PAG Board Member Sheri Flynn went on to say that once the lawsuit is filed, they will contact the Attorney General of the State of California on the basis of the proximity of this project to a large and vulnerable senior community.

The AG’s office has a group of 15 attorneys dedicated solely to warehouse issues according to Flynn, who sounded hopeful.

During the Q and A portion of the meeting, several individuals again expressed concern about safety in the event of medical or fire emergencies. Many offered their experience and expertise, and several appealed to the crowd to donate as much as they can to the effort.

When Robbins asked the crowd at the end of the meeting whether they wanted PAG to proceed with filing a lawsuit, he was met with overwhelming approval, and a flurry of people who lined up to make donations.

Concerned residents can join the Pass Action Group Facebook page or visit the website at www.passactiongroup.org for ongoing information and to donate to the legal fund.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

More from this section

That’s Entertainment 2022

That’s Entertainment 2022

After months of rehearsals, many of which began last year, members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse presented this year’s “That’s Entertainment – A Speakeasy – the First Hundred Years” on February 24 – 27. Directed by Ken Clark and Co-Directed by Martie Steggell the fast paced show written by Clar…

Art League holds February meeting

Art League holds February meeting

The Sun Lakes Art League held their February General Meeting on Sunday, February 13. President Sharon Salcido welcomed everyone and spoke about the many exciting events that are planned for the coming year.

Pass Action Group update

Pass Action Group update

On Sunday, Feb. 20 the Pass Action Group held an informational meeting in the Sun Lakes ballroom to update interested residents on the status of the proposed Banning Point project.

Stardust Dancers Donate to Rehabilitation Program

Stardust Dancers Donate to Rehabilitation Program

The Banning Set Free Church on Wednesday afternoon, February 9, 2022 at the South Clubhouse. All of the profits from the sale of tickets and donations from the Stardust Dancers’ recent show on February 5, “Remembering the 50’s & 60’s”, were donated to assist with the Rehabilitation Progr…

ICC Celebrates Love at February Event

ICC Celebrates Love at February Event

Love was in the air when ICC held their Valentine’s dinner and dance in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on February 10. Red was definitely the color of choice for the evening which has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day and communicates feelings of passion and desire.