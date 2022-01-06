In December of 2020, the Banning City Council voted to rezone the vacant land across from Sun Lakes main gate, changing it from commercial to industrial.
Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the city was working with an out of state developer, Creation Equity, to build a 600,000 square foot warehouse on the acreage.
The project is to be called “Banning Point.”
A group of Pass residents has chosen to be proactive and has created the Pass Area Action Group, headed by President, Randy Robbins.
The goal is to stop final approval of the monstrous warehouse project in an area populated by seniors.
The concerns about this venture are many.
The developer has stated that over 200 trucks per day would be added to an already congested Highland Springs Blvd.
Increased traffic through the underpass will have a significant impact on emergency fire, police and medical services to an area dominated by the elderly.
Noise, air and light pollution, a decline in property value, environmental impact and the lack of infrastructure to support this massive industrial invasion are also troubling for local residents.
Over one hundred concerned citizens attended a Planning Commission meeting on October 19, 2021 to oppose the planned warehouse. After four hours of speakers, they convinced the Planning Commission that there were too many unanswered questions and concerns. The Planning Commission therefore voted 5-0 to continue the hearing at a later date.
Effectively, the city staff and the developer must now go back to the drawing board, both literally and figuratively.
The Pass Action Group has raised funds for legal expenses through donations from deeply concerned residents, and their attorney has filed an appeal of the Planning Commission decision.
This appeal must be heard by the Banning City Council by Jan. 24, 2022 and as of this writing a date has not been set. At this point, all hinges on the City Council decision.
The Pass Action Group Board of Directors is meeting weekly to address all matters and strategies. They hope to get more residents in other Council Districts involved in the fight. The goal is to make all citizens of Banning aware of what the City leadership has planned, and to voice their displeasure of industrial warehouses being built in residential areas.
Over three million square feet of distribution centers and warehousing is also being planned to the east of Sun Lakes between Highland Home Rd. and Sunset Ave.
For this reason, it is imperative that residents make their voices heard by immediately contacting city council members, planning commission members and through letters to the editor of the Record Gazette.
Contact information is provided on the website - passactiongroup.org.
They may also speak to their clubs, groups, churches and organizations in the Pass area and are encouraged to join the Pass Action Group.
There is also a Facebook page called Pass Area Action Group that has been created to help disseminate information to the community.
For more details, to become involved or make a donation, please visit the website or contact Randy Robbins at randyLLump@yahoo.com or 909-499-3570.
“The community involvement of Sun Lakes, Four Seasons and the surrounding area has been phenomenal”, Robbins stated. “Without the moral, physical and financial support we would not be where we are now.”
