The Background
“Return with us now to the days of yesteryear” was the familiar introduction to one of the golden age of radio plays in the late 1930s — The Lone Ranger.
We won’t be going back to the fictional 1880s with the Ranger, but to the night before Halloween, Oct. 30, 1938.
We will join Orson Welles and his crew at the “Mercury Theatre on the Air” on CBS.
Radio dramatizations were cheap to produce and only needed writers, actors and good sound effects technicians. And, if they were really first-rate, an orchestra. Otherwise they played records.
By then, everyone had at least one radio.
The new nationwide radio networks represented something brand new.
They would lead over the next eighty plus years to our current array of electronic options.
Evenings were spent around the radio then just as modern Americans watch cable TV.
People would buy a radio before any other consumer product.
This was true even before a new car when they could only afford one luxury in the Depression, (my parents bought a 1936 Philco console before they bought a 1937 Plymouth.)
By 8 p.m. in the Eastern Time Zone and 7 p.m. in the Central where, combined, about two-thirds of the population lived, families were ready for their nightly entertainment.
The Radio Play
The Mercury Theatre on the Air was a CBS network show of the late 1930s.
Every Sunday evening the program presented a new or sometimes revised radio play.
It was broadcast against “The Chase & Sanborn Hour,” the NBC variety show that starred Edgar Bergen and his cast of ventriloquist dummies.
As Bergen’s was the most popular show on network radio at the time, CBS considered the Mercury Theatre as a “filler.”
Until after the infamous broadcast sparked interest, the show did not even have one sponsor, so there were to be no commercial breaks on that fateful Sunday.
Orson Welles was an early radio star. Prior to the Mercury, he had roles on many successful radio dramas. The CBS “wunderkind” was, at age 23, in charge of the entire production of the program. He also played a key role (or roles) on every production.
His second-in-command was another very talented young writer and actor named John Houseman.
Each episode was always different from the week before.
Sometimes the play was a classic from Shakespeare or some other well known playwright. Other times it was developed from current events.
For Oct. 30, Welles thought it wound be fun for Halloween to present H.G. Wells’ (no relation) story of a Martian invasion. So Houseman took the novel and assigned his associate, Howard Koch, to prepare a draft script, moving the scene from England in 1898 to America in 1938.
Welles had suggested that the story would unfold as a series of updates provided by “radio remote” reporters (think CNN, et al, today). The then current technology allowed reports far from studios and just the previous month, reporters had covered the happenings at the conference in Munich (hosted by Adolph Hitler) at which Neville Chamberlin had achieved “peace in our time.”
Koch presented in the final version an opening that introduced an orchestra playing at a”Rainbow Room” atop a fictional hotel.
Suddenly, a breakaway to a reporter who introduced a renowned “professor” from Princeton (Welles) who was somewhat alarmed at a series of explosions on the planet Mars.
Then back to the music.
Another interruption soon had reports of strange cylinders suddenly landing all around the world — New York, London, Paris, Moscow, Berlin, San Francisco, and elsewhere.
Welles approved Koch’s script very late on Saturday, the 29th.
Koch had decided that the New York cylinder would land somewhere in rural New Jersey, well outside the metropolis. He had picked up a free map of the state from a gas station.
He first laid it out on a table at the studio, then dropped a pencil on the map. The pencil point landed on the small hamlet of Grovers Mill — so that was where one cylinder was to hit the Earth.
After another short interlude from the Rainbow Room, the story switched back to Grovers Mill where a small crowd was on hand.
A radio reporter was played by Frank Reddick, a permanent Mercury cast member. Reddick had been practicing frantic reporting by listening several times to the broadcast of an actual tragedy: Herbert Morrison’s graphic description of the destruction of the German airship, the Hindenburg, the previous year in May of 1937. Reddick described the arrival of U.S. Army units, armed with tanks and artillery.
Then the top of the cylinder began to rotate.
To produce the sound of the turning top, the principal sound effects technician, Ona Nichols, had a solution.
She had placed a mike inside a studio toilet bowl and then slowly unscrewed the lid of a glass Mason jar. The sound she produced is still frightening today. (Nichols would go on to produce the sound of all the Martian’s war machines.)
As Reddick described the process, as soon as the lid fell away, a large structure mounted on four legs emerged. A tube protruded from the structure like the main gun on a battleship. Then the Martian crew began blasting away with a powerful heat ray from this tube. The Army returned fire but their shells simply bounced off the Martian machine.
Soon everything and everyone was destroyed including Reddick’s reporter. His transmission was replaced by only a deadly silence. Other reports of the on-going catastrophe then continued unabated for several more minutes.
After the first station break at 8:40 p.m. (EST) when an announcement was made that the broadcast was only a radio play, Welles’ “professor” came back on to describe first the carnage made of the countryside as a series of machines approached New York. Then, with panic in his voice, he described the damage to the metropolis itself by the extraterrestrials. But, finally, he was very glad to report their demise from a simple earthborn disease, the measles.
That ended the play, the same way H.G. Wells had ended his novel 40 years before.
Then, stepping out of character, the young Welles told the listeners that it was all just a Halloween trick. Not able to soap windows or other tricks, this was the best that he and his crew could do instead.
A station break on the hour ended the program with the announcement again that it had been a presentation of the H.G. Wells novel.
The Panic
Estimates of the number of listeners who actually believed that Martians were invading is still somewhat in doubt, but a study from 1940 suggested around 1.2-1.5 million fell for Welles’ trick.
As, in 1938, networks did not time delay programs to match the time zones, it was in the eastern half of the country where the broadcast had the maximum effect.
The Mountain time zone was then very scarcely populated and even the West Coast was nothing like today.
However, there was appreciable panic in Los Angeles even though the play began at 5 p.m. local in the twilight.
The Los Angeles Times made the broadcast a front page story above the fold on Monday morning.
Many, but certainly not all, of the believers had spun the dial to CBS when the ventriloquist, Edgar Bergen, announced a singer on his very popular variety show on NBC. They picked up the broadcast just as Reddick was describing the opening of the cylinder.
Some fraction believed the report, packed their car and headed out of the cities, often creating monstrous traffic jams on the still poor U.S. highway system.
The Aftermath
There were threats of a Congressional investigation but none was ever scheduled.
One congressman proposed a law that would have required that the Federal Communication Commission, much more powerful in 1938 than today, review every script for every drama before a radio play could be broadcast.
Fortunately for succeeding generations of listeners (and, later, viewers), it went nowhere.
There were several lawsuits against CBS, claiming injuries or even heart attacks and suicides resulting from the “War of the Worlds.” None were successful.
Although Welles and his crew were originally blasted by the media, they not only survived but went on to have long, successful careers.
The “War of the Worlds” broadcast is still played by many current stations around Halloween each year.
NBC had a successful dramatization in 1975 entitled “The Night that Panicked America.” PBS had their version on the 50th anniversary of the radio play in 1988.
References to Welles’ classic surface periodically in the various science fiction venues.
As but one example, Rod Serling used the story in one “Twilight Zone” episode.
And, in one last ironic twist, John Houseman died on Halloween in 1988, one day after the 50th anniversary of the broadcast. He was 86.
The Water Tower
In 1988, my wife, Peg, and I were living just north of Philadelphia, not that far from Grovers Mill, New Jersey.
Seeing an article in the Philadelphia Inquirer about the planned celebration in Grovers Mill of the then 50th anniversary of the broadcast, we decided to drive the roughly 65 miles over to the small hamlet.
The locals were having a great time. There were many tourists in town as well.
We got some free buttons that proudly announced “The Martians Are Coming Again” and also bought some trinkets and a large wall poster that announced the same thing.
Wandering around, we spotted an old fashioned water tower made of wood. It was pretty obvious that it was no longer in use as there was a modern metal replacement that seemed to hover over the area.
I was curious and so asked another participant why the old wooden structure was still there.
The answer was simple. The wooden tower gained notoriety from the broadcast and had been kept as a very large souvenir.
On that fateful night, many of the citizens had mistaken the structure for one of the Martian war machines that they had heard so vividly described on the radio, so they opened fire with every firearm they had. Unfortunately, the water tower was damaged beyond repair.
Around Halloween in the future, as in the past eighty plus years, we can expect the Martians to come again.
