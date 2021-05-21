The Charity Week “Lido Deck Pancake Breakfast” will be serving up more than just flapjacks.
The event, which takes place on Wednesday, June 9 also features gift card giveaways and some fun entertainment.
On the menu are pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage with coffee or water for just $8.
The Charity Bar will also be open and serving mimosas and bloody marys as well as juice and soft drinks.
Breakfast will once again be prepared by the guys from the H.E.L.P. Group, and to ensure safety protocols are being adhered to all food handlers will wear gloves and masks.
There will be places for 150 in the ballroom and an additional 50 seats on the Veranda during each of the three seating times, so there is plenty of room for you and your friends, family or guests.
At the 7:30 a.m. seating, the International Dancers will thrill the audience with a wonderful floor show. The music of “Audacity” will keep diners entertained throughout the 8:30 a.m. seating, and at 9:30 a.m. Makua Hula will perform outside the Veranda to take you away to a tropical paradise.
Every diner will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several gift cards (winners must be present).
After the last seating at around 11 a.m., the helicopter will begin circling the driving range in preparation for the “Land Ho! Helicopter Ball Drop” — but come to an early breakfast seating, grab a bloody mary from the Charity Bar on your way out and maybe watch the Makua Hula ladies from the lawn.
Or you can park your golf cart along the sides of the driving range to get a prime viewing spot for the ball drop.
Buy your tickets for all of this fun at any of the last three ticket sale events; Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Wednesday and Friday, May 26 and 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Main Clubhouse.
Otherwise you may call Diane Walters at (951) 961-0159 or Pam Glatt at (562) 303-7808 and they will deliver tickets to your home.
You must purchase by June 1 so don’t miss these last opportunities to take part in a great social event with some delicious fixings.
