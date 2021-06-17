The Paradise Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, June 9 sent scrumptious smells drifting over the parking lot at the Main Clubhouse.
Just outside the ballroom, volunteers from H.E.L.P fired up the grills and served up pancakes, eggs and sausages to more than five hundred hungry Sun Lakers.
There was plenty of seating inside the ballroom, and overflow on the Veranda.
In addition to a delicious breakfast, diners were treated to entertainment from the International Dancers, Ed Avina, Pizzazz Fusion and the Makua Hula Dancers.
Raffle drawings were held for gift certificates throughout the morning, and shoppers had an opportunity to browse the Island Boutique on the Veranda for some good bargains on island wear and accessories.
Chairs for the event; Diane Walters and Pam Glatt did a great job of putting it all together with their many volunteers: Ron and Monica Weyant, Don and Marilyn Forhane, Robert Loigu, Ray Daniels, Karen Winder, Judy Lyons, Pam Biehler, Judy Sorbo, Sally Dunn, Gail McDonald, Susan Fitzpatrick, Sharon Reinmuth and Donna Harrington, Doreen Bryant, Ray Daniels, Larry Glatt, Eileen Zulkowski, Lanelle Neet Sherry Case, and Diane Aarhus.
Volunteers from H.E.L.P included Pat Froehle, Chuck Massey, Tim Small, Richard Taulton, Dan Small, Jack Offferdahl, Dale Vandergoot, Bill McDade and Rich Messick.
