The Paisano Club celebrated Mardi Gras at its meeting this month with a delicious jambalaya dinner catered by Thomas Catering.

Many members came in costume, including gorgeously outrageous masks.

Entertainment was ably provided by one of the Club’s favorites — Tony Lopez.

The theme for the Club’s meeting on March 6 will be St. Patrick’s Day.

It will feature a delicious dinner of corned beef and cabbage.

The Paisano Club meets for a themed dinner on the first Friday of each month (with a few exceptions) in the SCH.

Theme costumes are optional, and you don't have to be italian to join.

Dues are $20 per year and each dinner is $16 per person.

For more information, contact Jeri Wall at (909) 731-3311.

