The Paisano Club celebrated Mardi Gras at its meeting this month with a delicious jambalaya dinner catered by Thomas Catering.
Many members came in costume, including gorgeously outrageous masks.
Entertainment was ably provided by one of the Club’s favorites — Tony Lopez.
The theme for the Club’s meeting on March 6 will be St. Patrick’s Day.
It will feature a delicious dinner of corned beef and cabbage.
The Paisano Club meets for a themed dinner on the first Friday of each month (with a few exceptions) in the SCH.
Theme costumes are optional, and you don't have to be italian to join.
Dues are $20 per year and each dinner is $16 per person.
For more information, contact Jeri Wall at (909) 731-3311.
