Paisanos celebrate Christmas

In the festively decorated SCH, the Paisano Club celebrated Christmas last week with a delicious catered dinner featuring prime rib, ham, scalloped potatoes, and corn.
Guests wore decorated sweaters, ties, dresses, and shirts in the colors of the season, and the room was beautifully decorated in the spirit of the holiday.
Table decorations featured Santas, wreaths, wrapped candies, and candles.
Snowflakes dangled from the ceiling, and tree ornaments hung on the walls.
Entertainment was provided by Sheila and Larry James of “Jamestown.” Couples flooded the floor for traditional dances, and line dancers enjoyed several songs as well.
Kudos went out to the decorating committee, and program chairman Jeri Wall announced that the club is dark in January, but will return on Feb. 7 for a Mardi Gras party.
The Paisano Club meets for a themed dinner on the first Friday of each month (with a few exceptions) in the SCH.
Dues are $20 per year, and each dinner is $16 per person.
For more information, contact Jeri Wall at (909) 731-3311.
