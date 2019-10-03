The Paisano Club’s September meeting featured 50s-style clothing and entertainment.
Poodle skirts, jeans and tees, ponytails and saddle shoes, filled the SCH as members and guests enjoyed another delicious dinner catered by Thomas Catering.
Entertainment was provided by So Rare, a delightful trio that played music of the 50s as guests danced the night away.
Don't miss the Club’s October dinner meeting, which will celebrate Halloween. Although many members will gleefully wear costumes for the event, they are optional and not required at events.
The Paisano Club meets for a themed dinner on the first Friday of each month (with a few exceptions) in the SCH. Dues are $20 per year, and each dinner is $16 per person.
For more information, contact Jeri Wall at 909-731-3311.
