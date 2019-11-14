The Paisano Club celebrated Thanksgiving with a delicious traditional dinner at its November meeting.

The menu, provided by Thomas Catering, included all the basics: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and onions, ambrosia salad, cranberries, bread, and pumpkin pie.

Elections for the coming year were held, with the re-election of all incumbents: Clark Robinson as President, Jeri Wall as Vice-President, Carol Choisnet as Treasurer, and Phyllis Wisz as Secretary.

The room decorations reflected a beautiful recreation of fall colors, thanks to Peggy Knox and her committee.

For entertainment, the group played an enjoyable, fast-paced card bingo game, led by club member Gerry Fawcett.

The Paisano Club meets for a themed dinner on the first Friday of each month (with a few exceptions) in the SCH.

Dues are $20 per year, and each dinner is $16 per person.

For more information, contact Jeri Wall at (909) 731-3311.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
Art league news

Art league news

The next general meeting of the Art League is Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse multipurpose room.

The folly of daylight savings time

The folly of daylight savings time

Advancing the clock an hour during the summer months sounded like a good idea to Benjamin Franklin in the late eighteenth century. When the only light after dark came from candles, enjoying an extra hour after the evening meal appealed to Franklin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.