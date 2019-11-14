The Paisano Club celebrated Thanksgiving with a delicious traditional dinner at its November meeting.
The menu, provided by Thomas Catering, included all the basics: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and onions, ambrosia salad, cranberries, bread, and pumpkin pie.
Elections for the coming year were held, with the re-election of all incumbents: Clark Robinson as President, Jeri Wall as Vice-President, Carol Choisnet as Treasurer, and Phyllis Wisz as Secretary.
The room decorations reflected a beautiful recreation of fall colors, thanks to Peggy Knox and her committee.
For entertainment, the group played an enjoyable, fast-paced card bingo game, led by club member Gerry Fawcett.
The Paisano Club meets for a themed dinner on the first Friday of each month (with a few exceptions) in the SCH.
Dues are $20 per year, and each dinner is $16 per person.
For more information, contact Jeri Wall at (909) 731-3311.
