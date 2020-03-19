With its usual verve and gaiety, the Paisano Club celebrated the “Wearin’ of the Green” at its March get-together.
The South ClubHouse was decked out in style for St. Patrick’s Day by the Decorations Committee, headed by Peggy Knox, showcasing shamrocks, leprechauns, and pots of gold everywhere.
A delicious dinner of corned beef and cabbage was provided by Thomas Catering, and the melodic voice of Dave Ambrose delighted the dancing crowd.
Club members displayed a wide variety of green shirts, blouses, dresses, suits, and hats to commemorate the day.
The Paisano Club meets for a themed dinner on the first Friday of each month (with a few exceptions) in the SCH.
Please note that all club events, entertainment and public meetings have been cancelled until March 31.
Theme costumes are optional, and you don't have to be Italian to join.
Dues are $20 per year, and each dinner is $16 per person.
For more information, contact Jeri Wall at (909) 731-3311.
