The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club awarded their first annual Member of the Year award at the Christmas luncheon in December.
The award was created to acknowledge a specific member for outstanding service to the club over the previous year.
Nominations were accepted in October and November from all members, and based on criteria such as volunteering to help at club events, lunches, or chairing monthly pairings and tournaments during the year and participating in a majority of the club events.
The board wished to reward one outstanding golfer who makes a positive contribution through her suggestions, assistance, mentoring, and other means.
Associate Member Georgia Sobiech donated a Lladro porcelain figurine of a lady golfer to the club to use as the award.
Sobiech had been an active member of the club since 2001 when she moved to Sun Lakes from Burbank.
She served on the board as treasurer, president, board adviser and twice as tournament director.
She was also the club representative for Desert League for several years and was very involved in the ladies annual member and guest tournaments.
Fourteen months ago she had to give up golf due to serious back issues.
“I miss the golf”, Sobiech said. “But I don’t miss the pain!”
Sobiech will be moving back to Canada within the next several months to be near family.
It was during her downsizing that she decided to part with the Lladro.
In honor of her donation and her own outstanding contributions to the club, the Member of the Year Award will be affectionately known as, “The Georgia.”
The recipient of the first “Georgia” was Carla Farley.
Farley is a past president, who in 2019 was the board advisor, newsletter editor, website coordinator; she calculated and tracked quarterly putt-pot and ringer winners, chaired monthly pairings and played in a majority of events.
She accomplished all of these tasks without fail or complaint at a time when she was taking care of her ill father who subsequently passed away.
The “Georgia” figurine and Carla Farley’s photograph will be housed in the Sun Lakes women’s golf course section of the trophy case in the Main Clubhouse lobby for the year.
The club congratulates Carla and wishes Georgia the best of everything as she begins a new chapter in her life.
