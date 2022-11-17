District Tree Lighting
5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Wear your ugly holiday sweater and kick off the holiday season in the parking lot at the Main Clubhouse (MCH). Watch as the lights turn on for the decorated district Christmas trees. Afterwards, come to the ballroom for hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies and holiday entertainment. Once the entertainment is completed, the audience will judge those brave enough to join in the Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest. Please register with the MCH receptionist if you would like to participate in the contest. For more information, call the recreation department at (951) 845-2191.
Sun Lakes Chorale Holiday Concert
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. in the MCH Ballroom.
Ticket sales for the 31st annual Holiday Concert Series of the Chorale of Sun Lakes, “Sing Along to Holiday Favorites,” will continue in the Main Clubhouse lobby on weekdays until the concerts. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Table seating will be offered, as well as snacks and drinks specially prepared by our restaurant, and the audience will be invited to sing along with many familiar songs of the season. Don't miss this annual Sun Lakes event!
Nutcracker ballet
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, MCH Ballroom; Doors open at 6 p.m., $20 per person.
Since premiering in western countries in the 1940s, this ballet has become perhaps the most popular holiday tradition. Please purchase your tickets at the MCH reception desk for this wonderful event, sponsored by the Stardust Dancers.
The San Gorgonio Ballet School provides professional high-quality training in classical ballet, training in the traditional Russian and French methods. They focus highly on strength, correct body placement, technique and injury prevention, to develop strong versatile classical dancers.
Tickets are on sale now. Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please the Recreation Department at call (951) 845-2191.
Special Election
Dec. 13
On March 9 of this year, a Notice of Intention to Circulate a Recall Petition was filed with the City Elections Official in order to recall District 3 Council Member, Mary Hamlin from office. The Banning City Council set a special election date for Tuesday, Dec. 13, which will present to the voters the question of recall and to vote on a representative.
There are two questions on the ballot; the first asks, “Shall Mary Hamlin be recalled from the Banning City Council, District 3.” It is important that voters understand they must vote on this issue. The second part allows voters to pick one replacement candidate. It says: “Candidates to succeed Mary Hamlin as Banning City Council Member if she is recalled.” The two candidates are Sheri Flynn and Michele Walter.
If at least 51 percent of those who cast a vote choose “yes” to recall Mary Hamlin, then the candidate with the most votes will replace her. If that number is less than 51 percent in favor of recall, the city can appoint someone of their choosing, or hold another election.
Holiday Concert
1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $5 per person.
Join the Recreation Department for a holiday tradition. The Riverside Concert Band will entertain and delight with its renditions of the holiday classics. For more information, call (951) 845-2191.
New Years Eve
Saturday, Dec. 31, MCH Ballroom; $65 per person.
Please join the Recreation Department as we say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023. We will have an amazing prime rib dinner prepared by our fantastic Chef Chris along with great music by Delaney and Jaymes, dancing and a Champagne toast to ring in the New Year.
We will be using the lottery system for members to pick their tables. The lottery box will be at the reception desk beginning Monday, Nov. 28, to Sunday, Dec. 4. Tables will be drawn at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, in the multi-purpose room. You must be present or have an alternate at the drawing to claim a table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.