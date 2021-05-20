Comedy Night – live and in person
Wednesday, June 30 MCH Ballroom at 4:30 p.m.; Doors Open at 4 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon of live and in-person entertainment.
Comedians Jason Love, Jim McDonald, Gali Kroup and Omar Covarrubias are sure to make you laugh out loud.
Seating for this event will be on a first-come, first-served basis and with limited occupancy so be sure to sign-up early.
Tickets are on sale now for $15 per person (checks only, made payable to SLCC; limited to four people per check).
Masks will be required. Sign-up at the Recreation Department Front Desk during normal business hours.
For questions, please call (951) 845-2191.
Premier World Discover Travel presentation
Tuesday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Come on down to the MCH Ballroom and find out about some great new travel experiences that are being offered to Sun Lakes residents.
Featured tours include Colorado Rockies, Rails and Western National Parks, Grand Canyon, National Parks and Canyons of the Southwest, Costa Rica, Ireland, Texas, Athens and the Greek Islands, Oregon Trails and Portland Rose Festival, plus Rockies and Glacier National Park.
Trips are scheduled beginning August of 2021 and extend through July 2022.
Representatives will give a presentation of each of the trips and be on hand to answer your questions. Find out how you can save up to $400 on your next booking and pick up some literature.
Space is limited for these two presentations, so you must make a reservation. Call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Sun Lakes HOA yard sale
Thursday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the MCH parking lot
Sun Lakes is selling tables, chairs, artwork, misc. furniture and more. Sales are on a first come, first served basis.
Checks made payable to SLCC or cash will be accepted.
Golf clinics and learn-to-golf classes
For experienced golfers of any level who want to hone and perfect their game skills, these clinics are for you!
The next session is May 28, Hybrids. All clinics start at 2 p.m. and are $20 per session.
“Get Ready Golf” is for people who want to learn the game for the first time. It is a series of five lessons for only $120.
All sessions are on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and limited to just ten students.
You will learn putting, chipping and pitching, irons, driving and get a playing lesson.
For more information or to sign up, contact the golf shop at (951) 845-2135
Ice Cream Socials are back
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee every third Tuesday of the month for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes.
Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries.
The next one will be held on the Veranda from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.
Sun Lakes Charity Week ticket sales
Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Outside MCH lobby
Ticket sales end Saturday, May 29 or until sold out.
Purchase your tickets for the Paradise Pancake Breakfast, extra ball drop and raffle tickets, as well as drink tickets for the Charity Bar which will be at all events.
Taking place June 7 through 13, “Island Dreams” will be a week of fun in the sun.
The schedule of events is published in Lifestyles Magazine and elsewhere in this newspaper.
Watch channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes and the Sun Lakes website for more information and to print out a flyer for all of the events.
Flyers are also available in the MCH.
See’s Candy sales
May 10 – June 1
The Garden Club presents, Summer Solstice and Father’s Day See’s Candy Sale. Order forms will be available in the MCH lobby between May 10 and June 1.
Completed forms, along with a check (payable to Sun Lakes Garden Club), may be dropped off at 950 S. Bay Hill Rd.
Candy will be available for pickup on June 14 and 15 only at the MCH Portico between noon and 2 p.m.
For questions or more information, please contact Maureen Keeney at 951-797-0011 or Raelene Kretchman at (714)815-6990.
July 4 Cart and Classic Car Parade!
The Recreation Department and the Recreation Advisory Committee are excited to announce that our Annual July 4 Golf Cart and Classic Car Parade will be taking place this year!
Please keep in mind that all event activities will be determined on what tier we are in and what the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are through the Riverside County at the time of the event.
For those who wish to enter as a Cart, Float or Classic Car Parade participant, applications can be picked up at the Recreation Department Front Desk during normal business hours or you may request to receive an application via email by e-mailing Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “United We Stand”.
First, second and third place awards will go to recipients in each category of either float or cart. We will be awarding the winners with a ribbon and gift certificate to the restaurant.
There will also be a special, Most Creative Award that we will be calling the “Bill Mock Award” in honor of Bill Mock.
You may begin picking up or requesting for the applications May 1.
The deadline to register will be Thursday, July 1.
For more information, please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
July 4 Schedule of Events:
9 a.m. - Classic car viewing, Parade Judging & Live Entertainment
9:45 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of Colors & National Anthem
9:50 a.m. - Cart & Float Winners Announced
10 a.m. - Parade begins!
11 a.m. - Classic Car viewing, BBQ lunch on the Veranda & Live Entertainment by Tin Man’s Heart
Please be aware that the BBQ Lunch will be $10 per person.
You must contact the Restaurant at (951) 769-6654 to order your lunch in advance.
Around Town
Lavender Festival at Highland Springs Ranch
Friday through Sunday; May 14 to August 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each summer, 123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch celebrates the beginning of lavender harvest season by hosting the annual Lavender Festival.
There will be farm-fresh food and shopping for all things lavender at the Organic Marketplace. Wander through the fields and be sure to bring your camera.
Guests must observe social distancing guidelines by maintaining a distance of 6 ft from other parties, and will be required to wear a face covering or face shield.
The Ranch is located at 10600 Highland Springs Avenue in Cherry Valley.
Tickets are $6 to $12 and may be purchased online at hsresort.com/thelavenderfestival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.