The Master Board and First Residential will continue to evaluate the ongoing recommendations of various federal, state and local health agencies and make their decisions accordingly.
This is a fluid situation so, as always, everything is subject to change.
For the most current information, tune in to Channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes or visit the Sun Lakes website.
Virtual Events
Jason Love & Friends Virtual Comedy Show
Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m.
Tell a friend, grab some popcorn, and join us for a night of COVID safe laughter on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
This is a virtual comedy show where you can see and hear your neighbors at Sun Lakes from the comfort of your couch!
Host and producer Jason Love is a professional comedian who lives in L.A. and has appeared on HBO, Sirius XM, and America's Got Talent.
The three other headliners will all be performing live from their homes in New York.
Carlos Oscar: Princess Cruise Lines Entertainer of the Year
Cory Kahaney: ABC's Funniest Female Comedian of the Year
Joe Zimmerman: Comedy Central, Tonight Show, Conan
Registration is free to members of Sun Lakes. Please visit https://bit.ly/sunlakescc to sign-up and to receive all the information needed to view the comedy show.
For additional questions please contact the Recreation Front Desk at (951) 845-2191.
Marco Mendez Channel 97 Concert
Friday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. on Channel 97
Please join Marco Mendez for a special concert exclusively on Channel 97 at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
Orchestral interpretations of great music that where featured in films from Hollywood including Ice Castles, Jurassic Park, The Good The Bad and the Ugly will be played along with songs from George Gershwin, a medley of love songs and closing with Rhapsody In Blue.
No registration needed, just tune into Channel 97.
A Day of Fun and Fundraising
Saturday, Oct. 10 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 10 and get ready for a one day Charity Event with all of the proceeds going to nearly two dozen local charities.
You are invited to join your friends and neighbors for an all-day event full of fun and entertainment.
The day will start with a Putting Contest at 9 a.m., followed by lunch and the Helicopter Ball Drop at 11:30 a.m.
Then enjoy an afternoon of free, live entertainment with “Music on the Driving Range” provided by our own talented musicians. You’ll want to bring plenty of cash to purchase tickets for lunch and of course, the Charity Bar which will be open all day!
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for many beautiful baskets to be given away throughout the day — as well as the regular charity raffle with cash prizes and this year a grand prize.
The entire event will be held outside on the putting green and driving range (weather permitting) and is subject to cancellation.
Watch Lifestyles and the Sun Lakes Life newspaper for more details in the coming weeks.
Information is also available on the Sun Lakes website and Facebook page, as well as Good Day Sun Lakes.
If you have questions, or would like to make a donation, please call Beverly Simmons; (909) 996-8569.
