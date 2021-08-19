Evenings on the Veranda
Wednesday, Sept.1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Join Renee Rojanaro for live entertainment on the Veranda, the first Wednesday of the month.
Enjoy lite bites, cocktails and dancing with your friends!
Sun Lakes Happy Hour
Every Sunday and Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Veranda only.
Come on down and enjoy a beautiful summer evening with your friends. For just four bucks, you can enjoy a frozen margarita, pina colada, vodka lemonade, house wine or a featured beer.
Snack on some chicken wings, a cheese quesadilla or a veggie plate.
Ice Cream Socials
Join the Recreation Department and Advisory Committee for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes.
Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries.
The final ice cream social will be held on the Veranda from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Comedy night
with comedy entertainment – on sale now
Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom – Doors open at 6:30 p.m., $15 pp
Enjoy an evening of laughs with Corporate Comedy Entertainment, featuring three great comedians from the Los Angeles area that are sure to make you laugh.
Stop by the Recreation Department front desk to purchase your tickets today.
Tickets are $15 per person, check only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club.
For questions, call (951) 845-2191.
Day trips are back
On Wednesday, Aug. 25 take a trip to Simi Valley to visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
The cost is $110 per person and includes an Air Force One Lunch.
You will also visit the new 11,000 square foot exhibit which covers the history of the FBI.
There is so much to see you won’t want to miss out on this one.
For information and reservations, call Silver Lining Travel at (951) 929-6230.
It’s time to travel
Meridian Travel is pleased to offer exciting travel opportunities for 2022. They include:
• Spring Training and the Valley of the Sun on March 6
• Paris and Normandy River cruise, April 5
• Monterey and Napa Valley by rail, May 22
• Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, June 12
• Canadian Rockies by Rail, Sept. 19
• Italy’s Tuscany and the Cinque Terre, Oct. 10
For more information Meridian Guided Travel: contact Matt Maturo at (800) 850-4644 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com
October garage sales
Start cleaning out those garages for our Fall Garage Sales.
Sales are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale.
Dates and district participation are as follows:
Oct. 2: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Oct. 9: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Oct. 16: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
Community shredding
— $4 per box
Friday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. -12 p.m., MCH parking lot
On Oct. 8, i-Shred will be on-site in the MCH Parking Lot.
This is a great way to get rid of those confidential papers you no longer need. No sign-ups required. Just bring your boxes.
For information, please contact the Recreation desk at 845-2191.
Halloween Dog Parade
Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. on the Driving Range, $5 per entry (checks only)
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. for our annual Halloween Dog Costume Parade.
The parade will take place at the Main Clubhouse Driving Range.
This event is $5 per dog (checks only) to register with a limit of 50 registered dogs. Awards will be handed out to Best Overall Costume, Most Creative, Most Glamorous and Most Scary.
All dogs that participate will receive a treat for participation. Light beverages will also be provided for everyone.
Registration will start on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Please sign up with the Recreation Department in the Main Clubhouse or call (951) 845-2191.
Around Town
Stagecoach Days
Sept. 10 – 12; Dysart Park at 2170 W. Victory St. in Banning
Live music and dance on Friday and Saturday nights. Pony rides, rodeo events; barrel racing, team roping, bull riding, cornhole tournament, food, and craft booths all at Dysart Park.
Admission is from $5 to $15. Open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m.
King Ludwigs Oktoberfest
Sept. 17 – 19; Noble Creek Park in Beaumont
Come join us for our Annual Oktoberfest this September.
The event will be held for three days, Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19.
There will be authentic food, arts and craft vendors, games and contests, Kids Zone, King Ludwig, Biergarten, Wiener Dog races, live entertainment, log sawing, stein holding, stein carrying, pretzel whistling and strudel eating!
Admission is free — $5 parking fee per day.
