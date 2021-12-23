COVID Vaccine Clinics
Riverside County Health will be coming to the MCH Ball room four times in the next two months.
Each day the vaccines will be administered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Please call (951) 358-5000 to make your appointment.
Jan. 4: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Jan. 27: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Queen Nation – A tribute to the music of Queen
Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 MCH Ballroom - $25 pp
Doors open at 6 p.m. – show begins at 7 p.m.
Experience what a Queen concert was like in the 1980’s featuring all of the bands greatest hits like “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and so many more.
Tickets are on sale now in the Recreation Department.
Checks only, payable to SLCC.
For more information, call (951) 845-2191
Activities Day
Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Recreation Department is proud to continue its yearly tradition of Activities Day. Each year all of the active clubs, groups and recreation get together to show you what Sun Lakes has to offer.
Want to join a new club, want to know exactly what the Young at Heart Club is all about. Want to learn how to play 8-ball or bocce? How about trying your hand at acting...well this is the event for you! Mark your calendars and bring your neighbors and friends!
It’s time to travel
Meridian Travel is pleased to offer this exciting travel opportunity: For pricing and more information contact Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com
• Paris and Normandy River cruise, April 5, 2022
Premier World Discovery Tours is offering these amazing journeys.
For pricing, dates and detailed information, call (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscover.com.
• Treasures of Ireland, March 15, 2022
• The Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas, April 23, 2022
• Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park, July 27, 2022
• Costa Rica, Feb.16, 2022
• Athens and the Greek Islands, May 10, 2022
• Oregon Trails and Portland Rose Festival, June 9, 2022
• Washington D. C. Holiday, Dec. 7, 2022
Excursions
Silver Lining Travel is pleased to offer the following excursions. Call Silver Lining Travel for more information or to reserve any of these exciting trips at (951) 929-6230. All tours leave by motor coach from Sun Lakes
Valley View Casino
Dec. 16, $60 pp
Valley View Casino is Southern California's premier gaming destination. Located in Valley Center in east San Diego County, the casino features a separate smoke-free section and smoke-free restaurants. Enjoy approximately 5 hours of fun!
Choice of The “New Academy Museum of Motions Pictures – or – the Petersen Automotive Museum
Dec. 18; $85 pp
Be among the first to experience the brand-new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Or, if you prefer, visit the Petersen Automotive Museum where you can discover 22 galleries of rare and precious automobiles. Both are located in L.A’s “Miracle Mile.” Trip includes a stop for lunch on your own and holiday shopping at the Farmers Market and The Grove.
Sedona and Prescott
Pick up at Sun Lakes Clubhouse
April 24-27, 2022 - 730pp Double, $999pp Single
Trip includes motor coach transportation, lodging at the Marriott Residence Inn Prescott, AZ, daily breakfast buffet, Scenic Sedona two-hour van tour, rail ticket on Verde Canyon RR, dinner and entertainment at the Blazin’ M Ranch.
“Mary Poppins” at Tuacahn Theater, and Zion National Park
June 5-8, 2022, $455pp Double, $575pp Single
Day 1 - Depart Sun Lakes for Mesquite, NV. We will stop for lunch (on your own) as we make our way to the Casablanca Resort and Casino. That night, you will be able to try your luck at the casino, listen to the entertainment and have dinner (on your own).
Day 2 - You will have time to explore the casino or lounge by the pool. Take your golf clubs because we have secured some tee times at $25/pp! In the afternoon, we will board the bus for the play “Mary Poppins” at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts in St. George, Utah.
Seats and dinner are included.
Day 3 - In the morning, we drive to Zion National Park. Here, you will be able to use the National Park Service’s shuttles as you explore the beauty of Utah.
Day 4 - After breakfast, we will head for home with stops along the way!
Nethercutt Museum Collection
Jan. 22, 2022, $98
The Personal Collection of J.B. Nethercutt, Founder of Merle Norman Cosmetics. Includes lunch at Clearman’s North Woods Inn!
Jimmy Buffet’s Maragaritaville
February 3, 2022, $108 (Date re-scheduled from Fall 2021)
Plus “Palm Springs “Mods & Icons Tour”
Coronado Enchantment
March 2, 2022, $85
With Docent Tour of the Hotel del Coronado
Carlsbad Flower Fields
April 8, 2022, $85
With the Carlsbad Premium Outlets
Brunch on John Wayne’s Yacht, “The Wild Goose”
April 20, 2022, $160
Two Hour Brunch Cruise, Newport Beach
