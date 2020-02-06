Out and About

Valentines Day Dance
Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. in the MCH Ballroom.
Bring your sweetheart and enjoy the music of “Retroblast” along with a wonderful appetizer buffet.
Tickets are available from the restaurant for $15 per person, inclusive.
A limited quantity will also be available at the door.
The event is open seating, no reservation required.
The buffet will be served from 6:30 to 8 p.m., but the dancing continues until 10:30 p.m.
Solar Workshops
Monday, Feb. 24 5:30 -7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, February 25 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.; MCH Multi-Purpose Room; Free event.
Sun Lakes will be hosting two solar workshops to introduce the Banning Electric Utility (BEU) staff that interface with the Sun Lake’s homeowners and their contractors, explain the application process, interconnection requirements, and the ongoing associated electric rate(s) that influence the customer payback calculations.
The goal is to provide information so you can make educated decisions about solar and battery storage as you get to know their not-for-profit and locally owned electric utility staff.
BEU is the jurisdictional authority for any residential solar installations in the city of Banning.
To sign up for one of the workshops please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
That’s Entertainment – “Chasing the Dream”
Feb. 27, 28, 29 at 7 p.m. and March 1 at 2 p.m. - $10
The Sun Lakes Playhouse presents their annual variety show in theater in the round; bringing the action up close and personal for the audience.
Come and see your friends and neighbors in this entertaining show full of singing, dancing and comedy.
Tickets go on sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday Feb. 10 to 26, and Saturday/Sunday the 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rock n’ Roll Reunion —A Tribute to American Originals
Saturday, February 22, doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom, $15pp.
Rock down memory lane with this high-energy, laugh-filled production.
It may not be your high school reunion but you will wish it was.
Make the night fun and one to remember and come dressed in poodle skirts, leather jackets, and rolled up jeans to rock the night away.
For more information call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Spring Concert
April 24, 25, 26
The Chorale of Sun Lakes will present their Spring Concert Series featuring Caribbean/Island/Calypso music.
The concert theme is “Having Fun in the Islands.”
Ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. on April 6 so mark your calendars for this one.
Social Singles Bus Trips
These trips are open to everyone.
Contact Dorothy Rowe at 845-5570 for more information or to sign up.
• Sat., Feb. 22 – The Australian Ten Tenors at the McCallum Theatre – $130 – Lunch OYO at Sherman’s Deli.
• Tues., Feb. 25 – Price is Right taping – $74 – Lunch OYO.
• Sun., March 1 – Tour the Kellogg Mansion with the Arabian Horse Show – $95 – Lunch included.
• Sun., March 8 – Rose Bowl Flea Market – $77 – Lunch OYO.
• Mon-Thurs., March 9-12 – Sedona, Arizona – $470/Dbl – $599/Sngl – Stay at Cliff Castle Hotel – includes one dinner and three breakfasts, tour Montezuma Castle Monument, a four hour train ride, a trolley ride and a day to explore Sedona on your own.
• Sat., March 14 – Getty Museum and Eataly – $78 – Lunch OYO at at Eataly located in Westfield Mall and then on to the Getty with time on your own to explore this fantastic museum.
• Sat., March 21 – Medieval Times Dinner Theatre and Downtown Disney – $115.
• Sat., March 28 – LA Icons Food Tour – $92 – Enjoy tastings at Porto’s, Philippies and the Donut Man.
• Sun., April 4 – Sherman Gardens and Roger’s Gardens – $79 – Lunch OYO at Fashion Island.
• Sat., April 11 – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives – $102 – stop at Nickel Diner, lunch at East Side Market Italian Deli and many more surprises.
• Sun., April 26 – Tibbies Dinner Theatre production of Barry Manilow’s Copacabana – $130.
• Sun., May 3 – Carlsbad Street Fair – call Dorothy for pricing.
Coming soon – Yosemite National Park multi-day in May 2020 call Dorothy if interested
Spring Craft Show
Saturday, March 14, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.; MCH Ballroom
Sun Lakes residents will have a variety of homemade crafts and goodies for sale.
Crafts include jewelry, wood working, paintings, clothes, knitted items, and more.
The event is free and a special gift will be provided to the first 250 shoppers.
Switchback Concert
Friday, March 20, Show starts at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m.; $15pp
Switchback is the award-winning duo of Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormack that draws traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs reflecting Irish heritage and Midwestern roots.
Playing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar, and bass, their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos, such as the Louvin Brothers, Everly Brothers, & Simon and Garfunkel.
Tickets went on sale Jan. 2.
Comedy Night
Friday, April 3, doors open at 6:00 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $10pp.
Come enjoy an evening of guaranteed laughs and what’s sure to be a memorable night.
There will be an appetizer buffet available for purchase that evening for $12.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale in March through the Restaurant.
Lottery dates for comedy tickets begin on March 2 through March 8 and tables will be drawn on Monday, March 9 at 8:30 a.m and will be posted by Wednesday, March 11.
You can pick up your registration packets at the Reception Desk beginning March 2nd.
Checks only, limit 4 people per check, 8-10 people per table.
