Blood Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ; MCH Ballroom
In an effort to support Lifestream, we will be hosting another much needed blood drive.
The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda.
Our goal is to have 40 people to donate!
If you have never donated before, it’s easy – here’s what you can expect. There is a screening prior to the procedure where blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and iron levels are measured.
There is also a questionnaire to determine if the donor may have traveled to affected areas.
Most people pass with flying colors and move on to the donation table for a few relaxing minutes.
Afterward donors get to rest and have some juice and a treat. The whole process takes less than one hour.
Please call the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191 to schedule your appointment or visit our website to sign-up online.
Time slots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
The blood drive will take place on the Lobby Side of the Ballroom beginning at 9 a.m.
Please enter and exit through the Main Clubhouse front doors only.
A member from the Lifestream staff will have you sign-in at your scheduled appointment time in the MCH lobby.
Virtual Comedy Show
Thursday, March 4, 2021; 4 p.m.
Join Jason Love and Friends for more comedy!
Jason and his top comedians will be coming to you live in your living room on Thursday, March 4 at 4 p.m. Keep an eye out in your email inbox, or check our Facebook page, website and Good Day Sun Lakes for the link on how to sign up.
Sun Lakes Restaurant Valentines Special
Order something special and delicious for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day.
The Sun Lakes Restaurant is offering a dinner featuring filet medallions and four grilled shrimp, with a choice of two sides plus either soup or salad.
A 3 oz. steak is $21.50 or a 6 oz. is $26.50.
You may order for curbside pickup or home delivery.
Home delivery is on a limited availability and on a first come first served basis.
You must call ahead to (951) 769-6654.
Orders will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you will be given a delivery time window when you place your order.
Call by 11 a.m. for delivery between 12-3.
Call by 3 p.m. for delivery between 4-6 p.m.
All deliveries have a $4 delivery charge and 15% gratuity will be added.
Orders will be house charge only — no cash check or credit card.
For more information or to see the available menu, visit the Sun Lakes website.
Tired of sitting around the house?
Getting a little “stir-crazy”?
Despite the closure of many of our facilities, there are still many clubs that are operating safely within the walls of Sun Lakes.
Bocce Ball, POP Tennis, Pickleball and Tennis offer exercise and camaraderie. For duffers there are several golf groups, or if you’ve always wanted to play, contact the Pro Shop about lessons.
The practice facilities are open to everyone. And many of the clubs are still meeting and active online.
The indoor pool and spa are also open for residents. Check out the February Lifestyles Magazine and see how you can get involved, while still maintaining social distance. It’s good for your physical and mental health as well.
Trips & Excursions – 2021
The Santa Barbara Orchid Festival and the Prescott/Sedona Arizona excursions have both been cancelled.
Refunds have been issued, but if you need assistance, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 or email Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com.
