Important Public Announcement
The Master Board and First Residential will continue to evaluate the recommendations of various federal, state and local health agencies and make their decisions accordingly.
For the most current information, tune in to Channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes or visit the Sun Lakes website.
Food Truck Schedule for September
Roadside Shed BBQ will be at the Main Clubhouse every Thursday and Saturday in September from 12 to 7 p.m.
Miguels Jr. will be at the Main Clubhouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and 30 only.
Jo Jo’s Grill a Dog will be at the North Clubhouse Saturday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. and at the Main Clubhouse Friday, Sept. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Virtual Costume Contest
Lifestyles Magazine – Sept. 7
For the October issue of Lifestyles magazine, there will be a “Halloween Costume Contest.”
Look around the house and put together your best Halloween costume.
Take your picture and email it to sunlakesnews@yahoo.com no later than Sept. 7.
Include a one line caption about the costume and who is wearing it.
Your pets can get in on the fun too!
Halloween is for everyone!
Jason Love & Friends Virtual Comedy Show
Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.
His first virtual show went so well that we booked another one!
Join us again on Oct.1 for round two of Jason Love’s Virtual Comedy Show.
Host and producer Jason Love is a professional comedian who lives in L.A. and has appeared on HBO, Sirius XM, and America's Got Talent.
Registration is free to members of Sun Lakes.
Please visit http://bit.ly/sunlakescomedy to sign-up and to receive all the information needed to view the comedy show.
For additional questions please contact the Recreation Front Desk at (951) 845-2191.
A Day of Fun and Fundraising
Saturday, Oct. 10 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a one day event to raise money for our local non-profit organizations.
It’s all fun for a good cause.
Watch Lifestyles and the Sun Lakes Life newspaper for more details in the coming weeks.
Information is also available on the Sun Lakes website and Facebook page, as well as Good Day Sun Lakes.
If you have questions, or would like to make a donation, please call Beverly Simmons; (909) 996-8569.
To purchase additional helicopter ball drop or raffle tickets, contact Pam Drummond at (909) 255-4388.
