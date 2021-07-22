Sun Lakes Happy Hour
Every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Veranda only
Come on down and enjoy a beautiful summer evening with your friends. For just four bucks, you can enjoy a frozen margarita, pina colada, vodka lemonade, house wine or a featured beer. Snack on some chicken wings, a cheese quesadilla or a veggie plate.
Ice Cream Socials
Join the Recreation Department and Advisory Committee every third Tuesday of the month for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries.
They will be held on the Veranda from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17 and Tuesday, September 21.
Weekend Entertainment
Friday nights, join your favorite local groups from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. – scheduled for the lounge but always subject to change.
Saturday nights, entertainment is on the Veranda and don’t miss Music Under The Stars on July 31 featuring the hot hits of the band Showdown. It is the only time residents can park or sit on the driving range, and the entertainment will be moved to the outside area of the veranda. Bring a picnic and join your friends!
For a complete and up to date schedule of entertainers, visit the Sun Lakes website.
Learn to Golf Classes
“Get Ready Golf” is for people who want to learn the game for the first time. It is a series of five lessons for only $120. All sessions are on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and limited to just ten students.
Class 1: Putting on July 28
Class 2: Chip/Pitch on August 4
Class 3: Irons on August 11
Class 4: Driving on August 18
Class 5: Playing on August 25
Learn the grip, short distance shots, full swing, course maintenance, golf lingo, etiquette, iron shots, hit the driver and so much more. For information or to sign up, contact the golf shop at 951-845-2135
Evenings on the Veranda
Wednesday Aug. 4, and September 1 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Join Renee Rojanaro for live entertainment on the Veranda, the first Wednesday of the month. Enjoy lite bites, cocktails and dancing with your friends!
Summer Games Awards Ceremony
Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. in the MCH Ballroom
Sun Lakes clubs, in conjunction with the recreation department will be conducting events to determine winners of bronze, silver and gold medals for their members from July 23 through August 6. All residents are also encouraged to participate in three non-club events on Saturday, July 24. These events will be the relay race, swimming and corn hole toss. The deadline to sign up for these three is July 21.
Contact Elise Campbell at (951) 769-6651.
There will be an awards ceremony with entertainment and refreshments in the ballroom on August 7 at 2 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to attend.
Day Trips are back
Take advantage of these three upcoming day trips sponsored by Silver Lining Travel
Wednesday, Aug. 25 take a trip to Simi Valley to visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
The cost is $110 per person and includes an Air Force One Lunch. You will also visit the new 11,000square foot exhibit which covers the history of the FBI.
There is so much to see you won’t want to miss out on this one.
For information and reservations, call Silver Lining Travel at 951-929-6230.
It’s time to travel
Meridian Travel is pleased to offer exciting travel opportunities for 2022. They include:
Spring Training and the Valley of the Sun on March 6
Paris and Normandy Rivercruise, April 5
Monterey and Napa Valley by Rail, May 22
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, June 12
Canadian Rockies by Rail, September 19
Italy’s Tuscany and the Cinque Terre, October 10
These and other trips are available at great rates, so call for more information Meridian Guided Travel: contact Matt Maturo at (800) 850-4644 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com .
