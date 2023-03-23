Weekend Entertainment
Saturday, April 1, One 2 Many - Ballroom
Friday, April 7, Generations - Ballroom
Saturday, April 8, Just Pleaz’n - Ballroom
Friday, April 14, Michael Britton - Lounge
Saturday, 15, The Ravens - Lounge
Friday, April 21 Tin Man’s Heart - Ballroom
Saturday, April 22, MLC - Ballroom
Friday, April 28, Retroblast - Ballroom
Saturday, April 29, Delany & James - Ballroom
Sunday Concert Series
Sunday, March 26, show is at 2 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m., $15
Welcome back the Firebird Brass and enjoy their variety of jazz, classical and big band music, featuring vocalist Shelia James.
Tickets are on sale now for $15 per person, only four tickets per household. Please make your checks payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, call (951) 845-2191.
Switchback Concert
Friday, March 31, show is at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20 per person
Back to Sun Lakes by popular demand, Switchback is the award-winning duo of Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack. Switchback draws on traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs that reflect their Irish heritage and Midwestern roots. Playing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar and bass, their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos, such as the Louvin Brothers, Everly Brothers, and Simon and Garfunkel.
Tickets are on sale now at $20 per person - only four tickets per household. Please make your checks payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call (951) 845-2191.
Premier World Travel Presentation
Friday, April 14, 11 a.m., lobby side of ballroom
Join Pam from Premier World Travel as she unveils the exciting trips her team has planned for the spring. Please call the receptionist at (951) 845-2191 to reserve your seat for this informational presentation.
Motown Madness
Friday, April 14, show is at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20; Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Join us as Corney Mims & THE kNOW-IT-ALLz come back to Sun Lakes to perform a magical night of Motown Madness. Bust out your skinny suits and ties, your bouffant hairstyle and your sequined dress. Join in the fun to see who is voted the best Diana Ross Look-A-Like or who has what it takes to perform like the Supremes or the Jackson 5 in a Karaoke contest. Or you can just enjoy the great music and dance to the legendary sound of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Additionally, Thomas and Chef Chris are working on a little something to nosh on during the evening – more details to follow.
Tickets are on sale now for $20 per person, only four tickets per household. Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Health Fare
Friday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom
The Recreation Department along with the Visiting Nurses Association of the Inland Counties and the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital will be sponsoring this worthwhile event. Cholesterol screening, spinal wellness and balance, facial massage, bone density, blood pressures are just a few of the many preventive health issues and screenings that will be available on this day. The event is free of charge and door prizes will be available.
Spring Garage Sales
Start cleaning out those garages for our spring garage sales. Sales are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale. Dates and district participation are:
May 6: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
May 13: Districts1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 20: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
2023 TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
Information and flyers are available for all upcoming travel events in the Recreation Department. For specific inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency directly.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com.
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com.
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230.
