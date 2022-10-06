Trick or Treat Golf Tournament
District 22 is having its 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament and dinner on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Trick or Treat Tournament is limited to any Sun Lakes resident and their immediate family members only. All skill levels are welcome; it’s about fun. Registration and the putting contest begin at 11:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. There will be drinks at the crossroads on the course too. Great prizes and dinner are included. BYOB cocktail party at 5:30 and free Margaritas as long as they last. Door prizes, awards and dinner follow in the South Clubhouse.
Registration for golf and dinner is $36; dinner only is $19. All proceeds will be donated to Veterans. Look for the sign-up sheets in the Main Clubhouse, Pro Shop and North Clubhouse. Registration is due by Oct. 22. For further information, contact Bill McDade (951) 212-9819.
Fall Garage Sales
Start cleaning out those garages for our Fall Garage Sales. Sales are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked to have any items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale. Dates and district participation are as follows:
Oct. 8: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Oct. 15: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Photography class
Two Part Introductory Class on Smart Phone Photography
Saturday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to noon, Arts and Craft Room; $35 per person.
This class is taught by award-winning Redlands Photographer Bruce Herwig II. Bruce will be sharing his favorite tips and tricks for taking better photos with your smartphone.
Students should bring their own smartphone (iPhone or Android). This is a two-day introductory photography class. Class size is limited to 13 students - Please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 to sign up for the classes.
COVID Vaccine Clinics
Friday, Oct. 14, 12:30 to 4 p.m., MCH Ballroom
Riverside County Health will be offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Appointments are not required, please bring your vaccination card. For more information, please contact the Recreation desk at (951) 845-219
Blood Drive
Monday, Oct. 17, 7:30 a.m. to noon, MCH Multipurpose Room
To support Lifestream Blood Bank, we will be hosting another much-needed blood drive. The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area. Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. The blood drive will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Main Clubhouse.
Halloween Dog Parade
Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. on the Driving Range, $6 per entry (checks only).
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee for its annual Halloween Dog Costume Parade. The parade will take place at the Main Clubhouse Driving Range and is limited to 50 registered dogs. Awards will be handed out to Best Dog/Owner Look A Like, Cutest and Most Scary. All dogs that participate will receive a treat for participation. Light beverages will also be provided for everyone and spectators are welcome. Please sign up with the Recreation Department in the Main Clubhouse.
Fall Craft Show
Nov. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., MCH Ballroom.
Come to the Fall Holiday Craft Show and get a head start on your holiday shopping. Sun Lakes residents will have tons of unique homemade crafts and goodies for sale. Admission to show is free.
For those interested in being a vendor at the Craft Show - The table assignments, please call the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191 to see if there are tables still available.
TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
Below is a list of upcoming adventures. Flyers and information is available in the Recreation Department. For specific inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
Silver Lining Travel
Immersive King Tut and Griffith Observatory plus The Grove/Farmers Market: Oct. 20, $105
Getty Villa Malibu with Santa Monica: Oct. 29, $99
Laughlin at the Edgewater casino plus Oatman, Ariz., mining town: Nov. 7-9, $230/per person double, $285/per person single.
Mission Inn Riverside “Festival of Lights Christmas” plus Old Spaghetti Factory: Nov. 29, $110
Reagan Library Christmas with Air Force One lunch: Dec. 14, $150
Pasadena Rose Parade: Jan. 2, 2023, $199
Meridian Guided Travel
Paris, Normandy and Seine River: Oct. 18-26, 2022
New York City Holiday: Dec. 4-8, 2022.
Tulips, windmills and Rhine River castles: May 2-12, 2023.
Premier World Discovery
A Culinary Journey Through Tuscany: March 21, 2023.
A seven-night stay at one hotel in Chianti – Truffle hunt experience, multiple wine tasting events and tours of the beautiful towns in the Chianti region.
Colorado Rockies, Rail and Western National Parks: June 18, 2023
In nine days, experience three trains (Durango and Silverton Railroad, Pike Peak Cog Railway and Royal Gorge Railroad) and visit four National Parks.
Landscapes and Lighthouses of Coastal Maine: Aug. 12, 2023.
Five-night stay at one hotel featuring the landscapes and lighthouses of coastal Maine.
Peru and Machu Picchu: Nov. 1, 2023.
A nine-day tour visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites (Machu Picchu, Cuzco and Lima), an Andean Folklore Show and much more.
