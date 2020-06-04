Here is an update on currently scheduled events. This is a fluid situation so, as always, everything is subject to change.
Social Singles Bus Trips are all postponed to a future date TBD
If you have a deposit on any of the trips which have been postponed, the deposit will be held and carried over to the newly scheduled date.
If at that time, you cannot go, your money will be refunded.
Dorothy Rowe is compiling a list of people who would be interested in either of these upcoming trips.
If you would like to add your name, please call Dorothy Rowe at (951) 845-5570.
• Wednesday, November 11, (Veteran’s Day); Silver Lining has a bus trip called “Salute To The USO” at a dinner theatre called “The Grand” in Long Beach. We are now taking reservations for this trip. The cost is $125 which includes a full lunch with dessert.
• Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm, the Mccallum Theatre in Palm Desert has a hilarious show called “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m In Therapy”. The price would be approximately $100, with lunch oyo.
Music Under the Stars – June 27 event
CANCELLED
Get ready for our exciting entertainment on the veranda this summer! Hopefully starting in July, the Recreation Department will provide free evenings of wonderful music from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the schedule:
• Saturday, July 25 – The Stingers
• Saturday, August 22 – Road Dogs
• Saturday, September 5 – Replay
Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda.
You may set up in your golf cart or create a picnic space on the driving range.
Evening on the Veranda – June 10 event
CANCELLED
The wonderful and talented Renee Rojanaro will be on the Veranda every second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning in June singing her heart out.
Come out and enjoy the evening with your friends and dance the night away.
Dates are July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.
Ice Cream Socials – June 16 event
CANCELLED
The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee invite you to join them every third Tuesday of the month beginning in June for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes.
Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries.
Ice Cream Socials will be held on the Veranda from 2 to 3 p.m. on the following dates: June 16, July 21, August 18, and September 15.
Fourth of July Celebration and Cart Parade!
Join us for our Annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade.
For residents who prefer to watch, the carts will be turning right out of the Main Clubhouse, then right on Riviera, followed by another right back onto Country Club Dr.
The parade will end back at the Main Clubhouse parking lot.
The opening ceremonies, award announcements and parade kickoff will all happen from the MCH parking lot beginning at 9 a.m.
For parade participants, application packets for the Golf Cart Parade and Classic Cars can be mailed to you upon request beginning Tuesday, May 26.
This year’s theme is “Stars and Stripes, Now and Always”!
We will be awarding ribbons and gift certificates to the restaurant for six winners: first, second and third place each in the category of “float” or “cart”. The deadline to register is Monday, July 1.
Please remember that there are two categories. One for Golf Carts with no modifications made to it (only decorations allowed), and the Float category, for any Golf Cart that has modifications made to the frame or ones that are towing anything.
For further questions, please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Comedy-Club Night with Jason Love & Friends
Saturday, July 11, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.; South Clubhouse Multipurpose Room; $15 per person
Another night of belly laughs is in store at our intimate South Clubhouse with Jason Love and friends.
Three professional comedians will perform for you up close and personal. The producer and host, Jason Love, has been seen on HBO, Sirius XM, and Comedy Central.
Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early. Please call the Recreation Department for when tickets will be on sale at (951) 845-2191.
Indoor Movie
Wednesday, July 15; 6 p.m.; MCH Ballroom
The feature will be “Knives Out” a PG-13 rated comedy, crime and drama film. Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jaime Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas, this movie will leave you on the edge of your seat with a few laughs in between.
No registrations are needed for this event.
Popcorn will be sold for $1 per bag.
Queen Nation Concert – Postponed until Aug. 7
Please call the Recreation Department for when tickets go on sale at (951) 845-2191
There is little doubt that the legendary band Queen and lead performer Freddie Mercury earn high ranks as one of the most powerful and iconic groups in rock history. “Queen Nation,” a tribute to Queen, is the West Coast's longest running most authentic costumed re- creation of a Vintage Queen concert.
The show consists of four musicians who all sing and perform in character and in period costumes while playing live note-for-note renditions of Classic Queen songs including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, You’re My Best Friend, Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure and many more!
Featured front man Vocalist Gregory Finsley is an amazing singer with an uncanny tone that matches the late great Freddy Mercury to a tee.
Gregory also is an excellent concert pianist which allows him to accurately re-create what Freddy Mercury magically did live on stage in Queen's original four-piece lineup.
Queen Nation has been crowned by their loyal legion of fans as “The People’s Choice Tribute To Queen Champions."
Innovative Certified Care free Health Seminar
Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Innovative Certified Care will be here to talk to you about the new technologies available now to keep you aging safely in your home.
Come learn about certain low cost and even in some cases, free devices on the market now!
