COVID Vaccine Clinics
Riverside County Health will be coming to the MCH Ball on Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to administer the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Please call (951) 358-5000 to make your appointment.
Premier World Travel Presentation
Saturday, Jan. 22 9 a.m. in the MCH Multi-Purpose Room
Join Premier World Travel as they go through a beautiful presentation of their 2022 travel trips. This presentation will prove to be very informative and fun! Bring a friend and join us. Please call the main clubhouse at 951-845-2191 to register for the presentation.
Queen Nation – A tribute to the music of Queen
Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 MCH Ballroom - $25 pp
Doors open at 6 p.m. – show begins at 7 p.m.
Experience what a Queen concert was like in the 1980’s featuring all of the bands greatest hits like “We Are the Champions”, “We Will Rock You”, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and so many more.
Tickets are on sale now in the Recreation Department. Checks only, payable to SLCC. For more information, call (951) 845-2191
Blood Drive
Thursday, February 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; MCH Multi-Purpose Room
The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda. Our goal is to have 40 donors.
Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
The blood drive will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Main Clubhouse beginning at 9 a.m.
Afternoon with Fritz Coleman
Sunday, March 6, 3 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom: $15 per person
Spend an afternoon with Fritz Coleman. We all remember Fritz as Southern California’s loveable weatherman on NBC. But Fritz is more than just weather. He began his career as a stand-up comedian and disc jockey, and then in 1982 he landed an unexpected job as the weekend weatherman at KNBC. He has been on air ever since and only recently retired and is back on the mic. Fritz continues to perform comedy and entertain audiences with hilarious stories of the aging process, which sometimes creeps up on you like a brewing storm.
Tickets are on sale now! Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191.
Spring Craft Show
Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Sun Lakes residents will have a variety of homemade crafts and goodies for sale. Join us in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom for this spectacular yearly event which is filled with all of the crafty talent that the residents of Sun Lakes possess. If you would like to be a vendor, the Lottery starts on Monday, January 31 and goes through Sunday, February 6. Table locations will be drawn on Thursday, February 10 at 9 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room.
The Classics of Rock ‘N’ Soul
Friday, April 8, 7 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $20 per person
Join us as Premeditated Productions Palm Springs presents a must see tribute to the champions of Rock and Soul. On stage will be Aretha Franklin (The Queen of Soul), Elvis Presley (The King of Rock and Roll), and Chuck Berry (The Father of Rock and Soul) where they will deliver round after round of their classic hits. Enjoy the night while Emcee, Curtis B referees with humor and audience interaction. Beautiful dancers, music and laughs.
Tickets are on sale now! Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Sun Lakes Playhouse
Sun Lakes Playhouse Presents, That’s Entertainment: A Speakeasy – the First 100 Years
Feb. 24 – 27 in the MCH Ballroom; $15 Adults and $10 Under 12
Enjoy song, dance and comedy from your “speakeasy” table as our very own talented performers bring you back in time. A cash bar will be available, featuring two show-themed cocktails. Tickets will be on sale in the MCH Lobby beginning the second week in February. All shows are at 7 p.m., except the Sunday matinee which will be at 2 p.m.
Trips and excursions
For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
Meridian Guided Travel Tours
Spring Training and Valley of the Sun March 6-11
Features Tucson, Sedona, 5 nights in Phoenix and two Cactus League spring training games.
Paris, Normandy and Seine River April 5-13
An exclusive cruise featuring 7 nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
Discover Monterey and Napa Valley by Rail May 22-26
Featuring the World-Famous Napa Valley Wine train.
Switzerland, Germany, and the Passion Play May 25 – June 3
A guided travel experience featuring Lucerne, Salzburg, Vienna, and the extraordinary Passion Play in the Bavarian village of Oberammergau.
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons June 12 – 17, 2022
Tour features Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks with 2 nights in Jackson Hole Wyoming.
Premier World Travel
Costa Rica Adventure February 16
Join us for a nine day adventure in Costa Rica – some highlights include a Jungle Crocodile Safari, a visit to a Coffee Plantation, Arenal and Paos Volcano National, and Butterfly Garden/Hummingbird Galley.
Treasures of Ireland March 15
This is a ten day journey through Ireland – some highlights include a Whiskey Distillery Tour, Giants Causeway, Cliffs of Moher, Rock of Cashel, and the Blarney Woolen Mills.
Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas April 23
This five day adventure in Texas features the Magnolia Market at the Silos and HGTV Fixer Upper Tour.
Athens and The Greek Islands May 10
A nine day adventure – some highlights include The Acropolis Museum, Athens City Tour, Santorini Winery Visit and Tasting, Oia Village Walking Tour.
Silver Lining Travel
Coronado Enchantment March 2
Enjoy a Docent tour of the World-Famous Hotel Del Coronado. Spend time walking through the beautiful historic city, nicknamed the Crown City.
Medieval Times March 26
An Epic Tournament like no other. The top knights will battle to determine on victor to protest the throne. Join in the feast and raise a goblet to the Queen.
Carlsbad Flower Fields April 8
It’s not spring without a trip to see the beautiful Carlsbad flower fields. There is a great outlet mall nearby too!
Brunch on John Wayne’s Yacht “Wild Goose” April 20
Join in the fun on this 2-hour brunch cruise out of Newport Beach, CA. It’s sure to be a memorable day.
Sedona and Prescott, AZ April 24-27
Enjoy a 3-day scenic adventure to Sedona and Prescott Arizona – includes a 4-hour scenic docent train ride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.