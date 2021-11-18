Thanksgiving Dinner to Go
Order your delicious Thanksgiving meal today! For just $17.95 per person you will get a heaping helping of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted vegetables, yams, cranberry relish, rolls with butter and a slice of pumpkin pie. Place your order in advance and pick it up on Wednesday, Nov. 24 between 1 and 3:30 p.m.
On Thanksgiving Day you can just heat and eat. Call the restaurant to reserve your meal at (951) 769-6654.
Menorah Lighting
Sunday, Nov. 28 at 4:45 p.m.; outside MCH
The Yiddish Culture Club proudly invites all Sun Lakes residents to our Menorah lighting, followed by a wine and cheese event.
Outside of the Main Club House entrance, we will light the first candle of the Menorah, celebrating Chanukah. Immediately following, we invite all into the ballroom to celebrate the holiday with a free wine/cheese event.
Everyone is welcome!
District Tree Lighting
Dec. 1 Main Club House Ballroom
Join the Recreation Department for a holiday kickoff as they light the decorated District Christmas Trees in the front of the Main Clubhouse.
Afterwards, come in the ballroom for hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies, and holiday entertainment. We might even be lucky enough to get a surprise visit from good old St. Nick himself.
Garden Club See’s Candy Sales Fundraiser
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Pick up a box of See’s Candy for that special someone this holiday season and help the Garden Club in the process. Sales will be held in the Main Clubhouse lobby on the following dates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Dec. 7, 9, 10, 11, 13 through 18.
For more information, contact Janie Haughn at (909) 556-0577 or Maureen Keeney at (951) 797-0011.
Listening forum with the Board
Join a couple of board members and our management team for a networking session. Chat over coffee about things that concern you and the community. Ask questions, share ideas and opinions in a mutually respectful and comfortable environment. All sessions will be held in the Sandwedge with light refreshments. The current schedule is:
- Dec. 1 from 9 to 10 a.m.
- Dec. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Holiday Wish
Dec. 8 Business Room Main Club House
Thank you to all the districts who selected Families for the Holiday Wish Program.
Please bring your gifts to the Bus Room on Wednesday, Dec. 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To ensure that your gifts are delivered to the proper family, please make sure they are boxed and labeled with the family number.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Dec. 31 Main Club House Ballroom
Please join the Recreation Department as we say good-bye to 2021 and hello to 2022. More details and costs will be announced in the Dec. 3 issue of this paper.
Space is limited — We will be using the “lottery system” for the members to pick their tables. The lottery box and flyers will be located at the reception desk beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. Table locations will be drawn on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Main Clubhouse Multi-Purpose Room.
Activities Day
Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Recreation Department is proud to continue its yearly tradition of Activities Day. Each year all of the active clubs, groups and recreation get together to show you what Sun Lakes has to offer. Want to join a new club, want to know exactly what the Young at Heart Club is all about. Want to learn how to play 8-ball or bocce?
How about trying your hand at acting, well this is the event for you! Mark your calendars and bring your neighbors and friends!
COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Riverside County Health will be coming to the MCH Ball room four times in the next two months. Each day the vaccines will be administered from 11am to 7 p.m.
Please call (951) 358-5000 to make your appointment.
- Dec. 18 — Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Dec. 21 — Modern and Johnson &Johnson
- Jan. 4 — Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Jan. 27 — Modern and Johnson & Johnson
It’s time to travel
Meridian Travel is pleased to offer exciting travel opportunities: For pricing and more information contact Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com
Smokey Mountain Christmas, Dec. 5, 2021
Paris and Normandy River cruise, April 5, 2022
Premier World Discovery Tours is offering these amazing journeys. For pricing, dates and detailed information, call (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscover.com.
Treasures of Ireland, March 15, 2022
The Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas, April 23, 2022
Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park, July 27, 2022
Costa Rica, Feb. 16, 2022
Athens and the Greek Islands, May 10, 2022
Oregon Trails and Portland Rose Festival, June 9, 2022
Washington D. C. Holiday, Dec. 7, 2022
Excursions
Silver Lining Travel is pleased to offer the following excursions. Call Silver Lining Travel to reserve any of these exciting trips at (951) 929-6230.
Mission Inn “Festival of Lights”
A docent led tour of the interior of the historical Mission Inn on Nov. 29, your opportunity to see parts of the Inn that are inaccessible to the general public. Dinner at the Spaghetti Factory and then a return to the Inn for one of the nation’s largest holiday light collections.
Reagan Presidential Library
Christmas at the Reagan Presidential Library with FBI Exhibit & Air Force One Lunch on Dec. 8
Feel the holiday spirit come alive at the Reagan Presidential Library and Air Force One Pavilion decked out in its holiday splendor.
Valley View Casino, Dec. 16; $60 pp
Valley View Casino is Southern California's premier gaming destination, combining the thrill of over 2,000 slots and all your favorite table games with three outstanding restaurants and unrivaled guest service.
Located in Valley Center in east San Diego County, the casino features a separate smoke-free section and smoke-free restaurants. Enjoy approximately 5 hours of fun!
New Members: For signing up for the first time at the Players club guests will automatically receive a Bluetooth Speaker, $10 in free Moreplay (slot play) and $10 Matchplay (table play). All new members will also receive a $10 dining credit voucher to Patties & Pints, The Café, Sweets and Snax & Stix, Along with a $20 voucher to the Black & Blue steakhouse. Once the new member earns 1500 points on their slot card, within the tier point earning period, they will receive two Buffets.
New and Returning Guests: All bus guests who earn 5 points on our slot machines, on the day of the Group Charter visit, will receive $15 in Moreplay!
Choice of The “New Academy Museum of Motions Pictures – or – the Petersen Automotive Museum; Dec. 18; $85 pp
Be among the first to experience the brand-new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Or, if you prefer, visit the Petersen Automotive Museum where you can discover 22 galleries of rare and precious automobiles. Both are located in L.A’s “Miracle Mile.” Trip includes a stop for lunch on your own and holiday shopping at the Farmers Market and The Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.