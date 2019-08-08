Out and About

Evening on the Veranda

Join your friends on the Veranda the second Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The talented Renee Rojanaro will be out on the Veranda from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 14 and again on Sept. 11, so why not come out and enjoy the evening while you dance the night away.

First Aid Training

EPAP is offering classes in first aid that will cover bleeding, choking, use of splints, and an emphasis on basic first-aid. DPR and AED are not included in this training. There will be two types of classes – one six hour class or two three hour classes in the EPAP Operations Center in the Maintenance Building.

You must register in advance.

Classes are taught by Certified American Red Cross Instructor and Sun Lakes Resident Linda Myers-Kalb, RN. Class fees are $5 for materials, payable to Sun Lakes Country Club and $20 for class and certificate, payable to Linda Myers-Kalb.

The next six hour (one day) classes are Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The next three hour (two day) classes are Sept. 3 and 5; or Oct. 8 and 10 from 2 to 5 p.m., both sessions. You must attend both days. For information and registration, call Linda Myers-Kalb at (951) 529-9087.

Golf Course Tours

This is fun and informational for golfers and non-golfers alike. Follow along in your own golf cart as Doug Swenson gives a tour of the Championship course and talks about the history and renovation of our community’s greatest asset.

There will tours on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, both will be at 3:15 p.m. Sign up on the bulletin board in the Pro Shop.

Music Under the Stars

Saturday, Aug. 31-”Retro Blast” from 6 to 9 p.m. Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda. This month, the restaurant will feature an appetizer buffet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The buffet includes a vegetable platter, potato chips, mini egg rolls and Swedish meatballs for just $11 per person.

Ice Cream Social

Why not cool down during the summer with an Ice Cream Social.

We offer ice cream sundaes for $3.

Please join us on the Veranda from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20.

Meridian Guided Travel Presentation

Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Ballroom. Join us as Matt Jaeckel managing partner of “Meridian Guided Travel” presents the 2019-2020 travel preview which will include, Cowboy Christmas, Dublin & Ireland’s Wild Atlantic, Costal New England and much more!

Movie Under the Stars

Saturday, September 7, at dusk on the Veranda/Driving Range. Come on out to the driving range for the showing of “How to Train Your Dragon- Hidden World”. The movie will start at dusk.

Comedy Night

Saturday, September 13 in the Main Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m., $10 per person.

Enjoy an evening of laughs with Corporate Comedy Entertainment, featuring three great comedians from the Los Angeles area.

This event will be table seating. There will be an appetizer buffet in the Ballroom that you can purchase for $12 that night. Lottery dates are Aug. 5 – 11. You can pick up registration forms at the Main Clubhouse reception desk. Checks only. Limit 4 people per check, 8-10 people per table. Table assignments will be posted in the Recreation Office Hallway by Aug. 14.

Excursions

Sign-ups began Aug. 1

Miss Saigon at Segerstrom

Saturday, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., $68.

We will be dropped off for lunch at South Coast Plaza, the mall hosts a variety of restaurants.

Social Singles Bus Trips Sponsored by the Social Singles Club, these trips are open to everyone. Contact Dorothy Rowe at 845-5570 for more information or to sign up. Saturday, Aug. 24 – Diners-Drive-Ins and Dives, a tribute to Guy Fieri – $83 – Stops for food tasting at several places in L.A. that Guy has been to on his show. Lunch is included. Friday, Sept. 6 – Barry Manilow at the Hollywood Bowl – $93 – Dinner OYO. Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Gene Autry Museum and Hollywood Bowl Museum Tour – $55. A docent led tour of the Hollywood Bowl Museum and lunch OYO at Souplantation. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 16-19 – Mesquite Casablanca Hotel – $386/double – $488/single. Includes one dinner, tickets to the Tuacahn Theatre production of Sound of Music and a trip to Red Rock Canyon. Thursday, Sept. 26 – John Wayne’s Yacht Champagne Brunch Cruise – $131 – Enjoy brunch and a two hour cruise in Newport Beach. Sunday, Sept. 29 – Pirates Dinner Adventure & Stanley Ranch/Disney Garage – $93. Tuesday, Oct. 1 – La Brea Tar Pits, Page Museum and Farmer’s Market - $55 – Lunch OYO. Monday, Oct. 7 – Aquarium of the Pacific and Long Beach Harbor Cruise – $58 – Lunch OYO. Tuesday–Thursday – Oct. 15-17 – Riverside Laughlin Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Tribute – $206/double – $244/single – includes ticket to show, two breakfast buffets and one choice buffet.

After lunch we will head to Segerstrom theatre for the 2 p.m. showing of “Miss Saigon.” It is based on Puccini's opera Madame Butterfly, and similarly tells the tragic tale of a doomed romance involving an Asian woman abandoned by her American lover.

The setting of the plot is relocated to 1970s Saigon during the Vietnam War, and Madame Butterfly's story of marriage between an American lieutenant and a geisha is replaced by a romance between a United States Marine and a seventeen-year-old South Vietnamese bargirl. As of April 2017, Miss Saigon remains Broadway's 13th longest-running show!

Veterans Museum at Balboa Park

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., $46. Lunch on own / on site.

The Veterans Museum and Memorial Center is located in historic Balboa Park of San Diego.

Founded in 1989, it is dedicated to create, maintain, and operate an institution to honor and perpetuate the memories of all men and women who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. Balboa Park boasts 17 museums and cultural institutions with an incredible diversity of collections. After our tour of the Veterans Museum you may explore the entire park on your own.

Overnight on Catalina Island

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m. – return Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:00 p.m. Double - $324 per person; Single - $614 per person.

With a stay at the Pavilion Hotel in Avalon, you will be across from the beach and just minutes from restaurants, shopping, Chamber of Commerce, and the Avalon Pier.

This hotel is within proximity of Catalina Island Museum and Avalon Port.

The air-conditioned rooms feature refrigerators and LCD televisions, coffee and tea makers. Bathrooms feature shower/tub combinations, and designer toiletries.

There will be a complimentary welcome reception, plus a complimentary continental breakfast. Please see the complete itinerary in the August Lifestyles, or visit the Recreation Department for a schedule.

San Francisco City Tour

Day 1 - after a continental breakfast we will head out to San Francisco, upon arrival we will check in to the Holiday Inn Express, Fisherman’s Wharf.

Day 2 - we head over to Alcatraz for a tour filled with stories of the infamous island.

Afterwards, you will enjoy a step on guided tour of the City and capture the beautiful sights of San Francisco.

Day 3 - enjoy time at the Cable Car Museum, the museum houses a collection of historic cable cars, photographs, and mechanical displays.

You will learn about the inventor, technologies, and builders, and the on-going effort to save and rebuild the cable cars of San Francisco.

After the cable car museum, we will make our way to Hyde Park Pier (Maritime Museum) for time on your own to explore San Francisco.

Day 4 - tour Golden Gate Park Academy of Science, featuring the museum’s four story rainforest, planetarium (show included) and aquarium, and enjoy lunch on your own.

After lunch we will drive to the Golden Gate Bridge to Sausalito’s Marine Mammal Center where we will take a tour of the facilities, heading back for wine tasting and a farewell dinner at Tarantino’s with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Day 5 - we will enjoy breakfast then head home with a stop at Harris Ranch for lunch (included).

Playhouse Bowl Concert Schedule

Every August, the bowl presents a schedule of evening concerts for free. Seating is first come, first served and all concerts be

Here is the lineup:

Aug. 15- Ultimate Chicago - A Tribute to Chicago featuring Kenny Cetera

Aug. 22 - Queen Nation - A Tribute to Queen

Aug. 29- Neon Circus - A Tribute to Brooks & Dunn

Stagecoach Days

Stagecoach days in Banning takes place Sept. 5-8.

The Stagecoach Days Association brings back Friday and Saturday Grand Canyon Rodeo and Sunday Rodeo, as well as a carnival, plus live entertainment on Friday & Saturday evenings.

The Stagecoach Days Parade is held Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. This year’s parade starts at Ramsey and San Gorgonio Ave and ends at 12th and Ramsey.

The event takes place at A.C. Dysart Park.