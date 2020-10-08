Food Trucks
Roadside Shed BBQ - Every Saturday in October from 2 to 7 p.m.
Jo Jo’s Grill A Dog – Friday, October 30 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Grandpa’s Ice Cream Shoppe – Saturday, October 10 from 12 to 4 p.m.
A Day of Fun and Fundraising
Saturday, October 10 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a one day event to raise money for our local non-profit organizations. It’s all fun for a good cause.
If you have questions, or would like to make a donation, please call Beverly Simmons; 909-996-8569. To purchase additional helicopter ball drop or raffle tickets, contact Pam Drummond at (909) 255-4388.
Community Shredding Day
Tuesday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, MCH Parking Lot
It’s just $4 per box to have peace of mind with the destruction of your sensitive documents. Bankers Box size boxes only please. For questions, please call the Recreation Dept.
LifeStream Blood Drive
Tuesday, October 13th, 9 a.m. -2p.m., MCH Ballroom; Lobby side
In an effort to support Lifestream Blood Bank for the San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, we will be hosting a much needed blood drive.
The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda. Our goal is to have 40 people to donate. Please call Linda Vang in the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 to schedule your appointment.
Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
The blood drive will take place on the Lobby Side of the Ballroom beginning at 9am. Please enter and exit through the Main Clubhouse front doors only and wear a mask.
A member from the Lifestream staff will have you sign-in at your scheduled appointment time in the MCH lobby.
Happy Cookers Scarecrow Competition
Make a scarecrow for your front yard during the month of October.
All residents are eligible to participate, so have fun, create a giggle and possibly win a gourmet goody basket from the Happy Cookers. (Recipes will be included.) Judging will take place all day October 30. The goody basket will be presented on Halloween. For questions, call Wendy Ditchfield at 845-5552.
Calling All Crafters!
Seeking Crafters who wish to donate craft items to a first-time event at Carol's Kitchen Holiday Giveaway Boutique.
This bank of gifts will be open to all who attend the holiday meal served in December, at all three sites: Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon.
Donations should be handmade items, donated toys, etc. Each person (children included) will be able to come to the boutique and select one item for themselves or for someone in their life. Gift Wrapping will be available.
Items will be donated by local crafters and made to bring joy at this time of year when so many people in our community are struggling.
If you have craft items you would like to donate, please email callbaugh5@gmail.com to make arrangements.
UPCOMING EVENTS
9th Annual Veteran’s Day Fundraiser!
Wednesday, November 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; MCH Parking Lot
Although we will be unable to do our annual walk around the community this year, we still would like to raise funds for our local VFW Troop 233. This year’s event will take place on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, November 11 at the Main Clubhouse Parking Lot with the In-N-Out Food Truck.
Event tickets are $20 per person (checks only; payable to SLCC).
The cost includes your choice of meal (double-double, hamburger, cheeseburger or grilled cheese) with a bag of chips, drink and t-shirt. All proceeds will directly benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Desert Edge Post 233.
Tickets will only be sold in the bus room Monday, November 2 through Wednesday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Only 10 people will be allowed in at one time.
Please remember to wear a mask and socially distance.
For questions, please call the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191.
Around Town
Fall is around the corner and it’s Apple Season at Oak Glen. Take a drive up to visit and support the shops and restaurants. Pick some apples; buy a pie or some fresh apple-cinnamon donuts.
Sample some cider and take a walk through the wildlife preserve.
Every Tuesday visit the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s Farmers Market in the northwest parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a certified market with fresh produce and other specialty items.
The Beaumont Outdoor Market and Swap Meet is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1501 E. Sixth St. Admission is just 50 cents and you never know what you might find.
Take a trip to the Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch at 32335 Live Oak Canyon Rd. in Redlands.
Open daily through October 31, the farm features a corn maze, pumpkin houses, flower garden, farmers market and plenty of photo ops with the grandkids.
Check the website for hours and admission prices at www.liveoakcanyon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.