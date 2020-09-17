Important Public Announcement
All events are subject to change or cancellation based upon the recommendations of various federal, state and local health agencies. For the most current information, tune in to Channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes or visit the Sun Lakes website.
Food Truck Schedule for September - MCH
Roadside Shed BBQ will be here Thursdays and Saturdays in September from 12 to 7 p.m.
Miguels Jr. is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday on September 30 only.
Sun Lakes Club Championship Golf Tournaments
The final two days of the Women’s Club Championship will be Tuesday Sept.22 and Thursday Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately noon.
The Men’s Club Championship runs Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23, 25 and 26.
For both events spectators may follow their favorites in their carts or watch from the course, but are encouraged to remain in the rough and not to have contact with players between the tee and the green.
Jason Love & Friends Virtual Comedy Show
Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.
Join us on Oct. 1 for round two of Jason Love’s Virtual Comedy Show.
Host and producer Jason Love is a professional comedian who lives in L.A. and has appeared on HBO, Sirius XM, and America's Got Talent.
Registration is free to members of Sun Lakes.
Please visit http://bit.ly/sunlakescomedy to sign-up and to receive all the information needed to view the comedy show.
For additional questions please contact the Recreation Front Desk at (951) 845-2191.
A Day of Fun and Fundraising
Saturday, Oct. 10 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a one day event to raise money for our local non-profit organizations.
It’s all fun for a good cause.
Watch Lifestyles and the Sun Lakes Life newspaper for more details in the coming weeks.
Information is also available on the Sun Lakes website and Facebook page, as well as Good Day Sun Lakes.
If you have questions, or would like to make a donation, please call Beverly Simmons; (909)996-8569.
To purchase additional helicopter ball drop or raffle tickets, contact Pam Drummond at (909)255-4388.
LifeStream Blood Drive
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., MCH Ballroom; Lobby side
In an effort to support Lifestream Blood Bank for the San Bernardino & Riverside Counties, we will be hosting a much needed blood drive.
The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda.
Our goal is to have 40 people to donate. Please call Linda Vang in the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 to schedule your appointment.
Time slots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
The blood drive will take place on the Lobby Side of the Ballroom beginning at 9 a.m.
Please enter and exit through the Main Clubhouse front doors only and wear a mask.
A member from the Lifestream staff will have you sign-in at your scheduled appointment time in the MCH lobby.
Calling All Crafters!
Seeking Crafters who wish to donate craft items to a first-time event at Carol's Kitchen Holiday Giveaway Boutique.
This bank of gifts will be open to all who attend the holiday meal served in December, at all three sites: Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon.
Donations should be handmade items, donated toys, etc. Each person (children included) will be able to come to the boutique and select one item for themselves or for someone in their life.
Gift Wrapping will be available.
Items will be donated by local crafters and made to bring joy at this time of year when so many people in our community are struggling.
If you have craft items you would like to donate, please email callbaugh5@gmail.com to make arrangements.
Upcoming events:
9th Annual Veteran’s Day Fundraiser!
Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; MCH Parking Lot
Although we will be unable to do our annual walk around the community this year, we still would like to raise funds for our local VFW Troop 233.
This year’s event will take place on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Main Clubhouse parking lot with the In-N-Out Food Truck.
Event tickets are $20 per person (checks only; payable to SLCC).
The cost includes your choice of meal (double-double, hamburger, cheeseburger or grilled cheese) with a bag of chips, drink and t-shirt.
All proceeds will directly benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Desert Edge Post 233.
Tickets will only be sold in the bus room Monday, Nov. 2 through Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Only 10 people will be allowed in at one time. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance.
For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Around Town
• It’s Apple Season at Oak Glen.
Although the town suffered some major damage during the El Dorado fire, many of the ranches and restaurants and shops are starting to open back up.
Take a drive up to visit and support their efforts.
Grab an apple pie and get some yummy treats for fall!
• Farmers Markets are always fun!
Every Tuesday you can visit the one in the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s northwest parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is a certified market with fresh produce and other specialty items.
Don’t forget about the Banning Chamber of Commerce’s Friday evening Market Nights which take place on the first and third Fridays of the month from 4 to 8 p.m.
It is located downtown on Ramsey Street in front of the Chamber of Commerce building.
• The Beaumont Outdoor Market and Swap Meet is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1501 E. Sixth St.
Admission is just 50 cents and you never know what you might find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.