Ice Cream Socials

Monday, July 11, at 2 p.m., in the Sandwedge; $3 per person

The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announces the return of our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for three scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.

Comedy Night

Saturday, July 16, 6 p.m., Ballroom; $15 per person.

Enjoy an evening of laughs featuring Jason Love, one of today’s hardest-working comedians. Jason Love has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and America’s Got Talent. His crafty punch lines and guitar bits are guaranteed to make you laugh. Tickets are on sale now. Maximum of four tickets per household. Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.

Pass Putters

Friday July 22 at 9:30 a.m.; Main Pro Shop; Cost is $5 per person.

The Pass Putters gets together once a month and putts an 18-hole course on the championship putting greens. It is open to any resident who wants to improve their putting skills and have fun at the same time. Beginners are welcome. Wear khaki pants and a while polo shirt. A green apron is available for purchase to hold your ball, pencil and scorecard.

You must sign up and drop off payment by the July 20. For questions call the Pro Shop (951) 845-2135.

Indoor Movie

Thursday, July 28, 6 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse (MCH) Ballroom

Join us as we show “Cyrano,” a PG-13 rated musical romantic drama directed by Joe Wright, based on the Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical of the same name. The film has a running time of 2 hours and 4 minutes. Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Popcorn will be on sale for $1 a bag.

Music Under the Stars

The Recreation Department is pleased to provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

July 30 features the music of “Generations.” Then on Aug. 27, dance to “Delany and James’” followed by local favorite duo “Tin Man’s Heart” on Sept. 24.

Please remember it is first come-first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda. But feel free to bring a chair or park your golf cart down below on the driving range. Bring your friends, pack a picnic and enjoy the music on a warm summer night!

“Sing 2” – Movie Under the Stars

Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the MCH Driving Range; Admission is free.

Bring your family, friends and neighbors for this animated, fun-filled film in the great outdoors. You are welcome to sit in your golf cart, bring a chair or a blanket and your snacks. Or snacks will be available for purchase for just $1. For more information, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.

TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS

Below is a list of upcoming adventures. Flyers and complete information is available in the Recreation Department. For specific inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions, contact the travel agency.

Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com

Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com

Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230

MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS

Canadian Rockies by train: Sept. 19-26

Fall colors of Vermont: Oct. 1-7

Paris, Normandy & Seine River: Oct. 18-26

PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL

Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park: July 27

New England Rails & Trails: Oct. 5

Vienna & Christmas Markets of the Danube: Nov. 28

Historic South Holiday: Nov. 29

Washington DC Holiday: Dec. 7

SILVER LINING TRAVEL

Mansions of Pasadena: July 14

Nixon Presidential Library: July 14

Hollywood Bowl: July 30

Horse racing at Del Mar Racetrack: Aug. 4

Hollywood Bowl: Aug. 26

Baseball Game: Aug. 29

Catamaran Resort Mission Bay presents “Sunset Luau 2022”: Aug. 9

Grape Stomp at Menghini Winery in Julian, plus Camel Dairy: Sept. 3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

The time has come for the Pacific States of America

The time has come for the Pacific States of America

At least two decades in the past, a group of political scientists described the seven nations that make up the fifty states of the United States. Even then, they projected the eventual dissolution of the current union. The situation has changed for the worst since then with almost complete f…

Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

The annual Sun Lakes Independence Day parade and festivities usually generate a large turnout and this year was no exception. The theme of the 2022 parade was “America – Red, White and Blue” and the entrants decked their carts out in record splendor.

Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers welcomed Nicole Gallaher, operations manager of Temecula’s Masia Winery, to the club’s June meeting. Gallaher, along with Ben Guerrero, the winery’s lead sales associate and tour guide, described the history of the Spanish-style boutique winery and offered membership in its wine club.

International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes will present the 2022 production titled “Dance – The Language of Love” and International Costume Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. The performance on Aug. 6 is at 6 p.m. and the matinee on Aug. 7 is at 3 p.m…

First aid training for Sun Lakes

First aid training for Sun Lakes

In an emergency situation, would you want to know how to help someone who is injured, bleeding, in shock, choking or has a broken bone? We never know when we will be faced with an emergency: You may need to help a member of your family, a neighbor or friend. To do this, you need to be prepar…

A lonely road

A lonely road

The road is lonely one, a relic from pre-interstate days. It leads almost straight north from San Antonio through the heart of the Texas hill country. It passes through a few small towns and one larger one, Wichita Falls. And then the route finally exits the state, crossing the Red River int…