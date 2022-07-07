Ice Cream Socials
Monday, July 11, at 2 p.m., in the Sandwedge; $3 per person
The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announces the return of our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for three scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.
Comedy Night
Saturday, July 16, 6 p.m., Ballroom; $15 per person.
Enjoy an evening of laughs featuring Jason Love, one of today’s hardest-working comedians. Jason Love has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and America’s Got Talent. His crafty punch lines and guitar bits are guaranteed to make you laugh. Tickets are on sale now. Maximum of four tickets per household. Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Pass Putters
Friday July 22 at 9:30 a.m.; Main Pro Shop; Cost is $5 per person.
The Pass Putters gets together once a month and putts an 18-hole course on the championship putting greens. It is open to any resident who wants to improve their putting skills and have fun at the same time. Beginners are welcome. Wear khaki pants and a while polo shirt. A green apron is available for purchase to hold your ball, pencil and scorecard.
You must sign up and drop off payment by the July 20. For questions call the Pro Shop (951) 845-2135.
Indoor Movie
Thursday, July 28, 6 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse (MCH) Ballroom
Join us as we show “Cyrano,” a PG-13 rated musical romantic drama directed by Joe Wright, based on the Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical of the same name. The film has a running time of 2 hours and 4 minutes. Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Popcorn will be on sale for $1 a bag.
Music Under the Stars
The Recreation Department is pleased to provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
July 30 features the music of “Generations.” Then on Aug. 27, dance to “Delany and James’” followed by local favorite duo “Tin Man’s Heart” on Sept. 24.
Please remember it is first come-first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda. But feel free to bring a chair or park your golf cart down below on the driving range. Bring your friends, pack a picnic and enjoy the music on a warm summer night!
“Sing 2” – Movie Under the Stars
Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the MCH Driving Range; Admission is free.
Bring your family, friends and neighbors for this animated, fun-filled film in the great outdoors. You are welcome to sit in your golf cart, bring a chair or a blanket and your snacks. Or snacks will be available for purchase for just $1. For more information, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
Below is a list of upcoming adventures. Flyers and complete information is available in the Recreation Department. For specific inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions, contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS
Canadian Rockies by train: Sept. 19-26
Fall colors of Vermont: Oct. 1-7
Paris, Normandy & Seine River: Oct. 18-26
PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL
Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park: July 27
New England Rails & Trails: Oct. 5
Vienna & Christmas Markets of the Danube: Nov. 28
Historic South Holiday: Nov. 29
Washington DC Holiday: Dec. 7
SILVER LINING TRAVEL
Mansions of Pasadena: July 14
Nixon Presidential Library: July 14
Hollywood Bowl: July 30
Horse racing at Del Mar Racetrack: Aug. 4
Hollywood Bowl: Aug. 26
Baseball Game: Aug. 29
Catamaran Resort Mission Bay presents “Sunset Luau 2022”: Aug. 9
Grape Stomp at Menghini Winery in Julian, plus Camel Dairy: Sept. 3
